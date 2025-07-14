Australian baby dances to Sidhu Moosewala's GOAT, wins hearts: ‘Eligible for Aadhaar card’
Video of an Australian baby dancing to Sidhu Moosewala’s "GOAT" in her walker is viral.
A viral video of a baby from Australia has taken the internet by storm. The short Instagram reel shows an adorable baby girl sitting in a walker. As soon as her father plays the popular Punjabi song 'GOAT' by Sidhu Moosewala, the baby’s face lights up. Within seconds, she begins bouncing up and down in her walker with full energy and joy.
The video was shared by her dad, an Australian-American content creator @tayoricci, with the caption, "I'm not Punjabi, but my daughter is. How did we do?"
Many Instagram users joked that the baby is “eligible for an Aadhaar card” because of how much she enjoyed the Punjabi song. Some even said she is already a “desi at heart.”
Even after Sidhu Moosewala’s tragic death, his music continues to be loved, especially among desi fans across the globe.
People flooded the comments with love, calling the baby’s reaction pure and joyful.
Also Read: American man gets invited to Indian wedding by auto driver, sets dance floor on fire. Watch
Check out the viral video here:
The Instagram reel was shared on July 12, 2025, and since then, it has garnered more than six lakh likes and numerous comments.
Here's how people reacted to this video:
Instagram users were quick to share their joy after watching the video. Many called the baby’s moves “too cute to handle” and said her reaction was pure and natural.
Some joked that she must have desi roots, while others wrote that even adults don’t vibe to GOAT this well.
Also Read: Women sing and dance inside Delhi metro, people want 'strict action' against them
One of the users, @aman_khatri082, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “Applicable for ration card.”
A second user, @snehaagrawal917, commented, “Power of Legend the GOAT.”
Another user, @gerwani.exe, commented, “Bachhe ka aadhar card pehle banega”.
The comments were full of heart emojis, laughter, and praise for the little one’s perfect timing and energy.