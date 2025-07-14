Australian baby dances to Sidhu Moosewala's GOAT, wins hearts: ‘Eligible for Aadhaar card’

A viral video of a baby from Australia has taken the internet by storm. The short Instagram reel shows an adorable baby girl sitting in a walker. As soon as her father plays the popular Punjabi song 'GOAT' by Sidhu Moosewala, the baby’s face lights up. Within seconds, she begins bouncing up and down in her walker with full energy and joy. Australian baby grooves to GOAT by Sidhu Moosewala in adorable Instagram reel.(@tayoricci/Instagram)

The video was shared by her dad, an Australian-American content creator @tayoricci, with the caption, "I'm not Punjabi, but my daughter is. How did we do?"

Many Instagram users joked that the baby is “eligible for an Aadhaar card” because of how much she enjoyed the Punjabi song. Some even said she is already a “desi at heart.”

Even after Sidhu Moosewala’s tragic death, his music continues to be loved, especially among desi fans across the globe.

People flooded the comments with love, calling the baby’s reaction pure and joyful.

Check out the viral video here:

The Instagram reel was shared on July 12, 2025, and since then, it has garnered more than six lakh likes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

Instagram users were quick to share their joy after watching the video. Many called the baby’s moves “too cute to handle” and said her reaction was pure and natural.

Some joked that she must have desi roots, while others wrote that even adults don’t vibe to GOAT this well.

One of the users, @aman_khatri082, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “Applicable for ration card.”

A second user, @snehaagrawal917, commented, “Power of Legend the GOAT.”

Another user, @gerwani.exe, commented, “Bachhe ka aadhar card pehle banega”.

The comments were full of heart emojis, laughter, and praise for the little one’s perfect timing and energy.