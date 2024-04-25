Women sing and dance inside Delhi metro, people want 'strict action' against them

Every now and then, numerous videos from the Delhi metro go viral. While in some clips you might see people making reels, in others passengers can be seen engaging in a heated argument. Now, once again, another such video has gone viral. It shows a group of women singing and dancing inside the Delhi metro train. Women dancing inside Delhi metro.

The clip was shared on Instagram by the user Sakshi Singh. The clip opens to show a few women singing traditional songs. They can also be seen dancing in the metro. As the clip goes on, one of them also asks other women to get up and join. The onlookers are stunned and amused by the women's actions in the metro. (Also Read: Bikini-clad woman rides crowded Delhi bus, viral video leaves people with mixed reactions)

Watch the viral video here:

This video was posted on April 17. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 5.3 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Why are all the dramas seen in the Delhi metro?"

A second posted, "Playing songs and dancing in the metro is not allowed. Strict action will be taken against them."

"India is not for beginners," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "That's why education is necessary for everyone."

"Where are the bride and the groom? Whose ladies sangeet is this happening inside metro?" commented a fifth.

A sixth added, "I think others' mental peace should be everyone's priority."

Earlier, two women were seen dancing and playing Holi inside the metro. The two woman were seen dressed in traditional attire and had Holi colours on their face. As the music played behind them, the two began dancing. After the video of the duo was posted, it garnered attention in no time. Many people were baffled to see their act.