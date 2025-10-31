‘Mujhe Enrique lag raha hai’: Woman’s priceless reaction after spotting Enrique Iglesias in Mumbai traffic goes viral

Spanish pop sensation Enrique Iglesias has returned to India after thirteen years, sparking a wave of nostalgia and excitement among fans. His live performance in Mumbai on Wednesday drew thousands of admirers who had waited more than a decade to see their music idol take the stage once again. Yet one special moment from outside the concert arena is capturing just as much attention as the show itself. Stuck in Mumbai traffic, a woman recognised Enrique Iglesias in the car next to hers and her stunned reaction quickly went viral.(Instagram/gummichalle)

Fan spots Enrique in Mumbai traffic

A video posted on Instagram by the joint account of Mihir and Arshdeep shows a young woman inside a car stuck in Mumbai traffic, unknowingly alongside the global star. In the clip, she glances toward the neighbouring vehicle and says, "Muje Enrique lag raha hai." Her companion replies, "Auto hatega tab kuch samjh me aayega."

Seconds later, the auto rickshaw moves and she realises it truly is Enrique Iglesias travelling beside her. Overwhelmed with disbelief, she waves with wide eyes and pure joy. A text overlay on the reel reads, "It was unreal for me."

Check out the clip here:

In the caption, the woman writes about the emotional moment, saying, "The Enrique Fan girl moment from our camera. The moment that put me all over Instagram and in news channels over night. I do not usually go to concerts but this was special. Enrique has been my childhood pop star hero. This was the first ever live concert I was about to attend and this happened to me. I just had my moment and admired it, I was never expecting him to post it or so. I still get the goosebumps. He made my day. This incident makes me believe that dreams sometimes do come true. All it takes is the universe to hear it. Enrique you have my heart."

Star reacts to viral encounter

Enrique himself shared the same moment on his own Instagram account, capturing the scene from his car seat. He captioned it simply: "Mumbai traffic on the way to show."

Social media reacts

The viral clip has received several comments from excited fans. One Instagram user wrote, "Once in a lifetime moment." Another said, "Lucky girl, I am imagining me in your place and smiling." A comment read, "This is every fan’s dream." Someone added, "What an iconic reaction, pure happiness." Another joyful fan shared, "I would cry if this happened to me." One user remarked, "The universe really aligned for you." Another viewer commented, "This proves manifesting works." Others echoed the sentiment, calling the moment "magical" and "heartwarming."