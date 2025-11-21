Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
Fortis gastroenterologist calls ‘sabudana’ a scam, warns it can cause weight gain and spike blood sugar

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 06:59 pm IST

Sabudana isn’t as harmless as it seems. Dr Shubham Vatsya warns it’s high in starch, spikes blood sugar, and may harm diabetics or overweight individuals.

Sabudana, a staple during fasting and often considered a light, healthy food, is consumed widely across India. Loved for its versatility in dishes like khichdi and vadas, many believe it’s harmless. However, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, has called it a ‘scam,’ warning that its high starch content can contribute to health issues. (Also read: Cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares best ‘morning drink’ to kickstart your day; reveals its amazing benefits )

Dr Vatsya warns sabudana may spike blood sugar, advises caution for diabetics. (Unsplash)
Dr Vatsya warns sabudana may spike blood sugar, advises caution for diabetics. (Unsplash)

Is sabudana really as healthy as we think

Dr Shubham shares in his November 20 Instagram post, “Parents might not like this, but sabudana is not as harmless as it seems,” says Dr Vatsya. “Under the guise of this ‘sabudana,’ we are essentially consuming refined sugar. Medically speaking, sabudana is not a superfood. It is pure starch, derived from the cassava root, containing about 90% carbohydrates, with almost zero protein, fibre, or vitamins.”

Dr Vatsya adds, “Sabudana also has a high glycemic index, over 70, which almost immediately causes a blood sugar spike. Frequent consumption can impact insulin levels.”

Can sabudana be safe if eaten the right way

However, he notes that sabudana can be balanced with smart combinations. “If you pair it with yoghurt, peanuts, and plenty of vegetables, these combinations can help balance the glycemic load of sabudana,” he explains.

But Dr Vatsya cautions that certain groups need to be extra careful. “If you are diabetic or overweight, eating sabudana regularly can be harmful to your health,” he says.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

