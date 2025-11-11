Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares top 4 delicious air fryer recipes: Aloo pyaaz kulcha, sabudana vada to peri peri makhana

Craving crispy food without the grease? Air fryers are a game-changer. They work like supercharged convection ovens, using hot air to achieve a crunchy texture with minimal to no oil. But what can you make in one? Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 high protein veg recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipes offer a quick and fun take on traditional dishes. (Instagram/ Sanjeev Kapoor and YouTube/ Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana)

In his 4 November blog on his website, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared air fryer recipes, including easy ones for beginners, so you can start frying (without the oil) and enjoying your favourite dishes.

From soft and flaky aloo pyaz kulcha filled with a spicy potato and onion mix that melts in your mouth to veggie tortilla wraps that make healthy eating anything but boring, here are chef Sanjeev Kapoor's air fryer recipes:

Aloo pyaz kulcha

⦿ Ingredients for dough

1 cup refined flour (maida)

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp sugar

½ tsp instant dry yeast

½ tbsp ghee

2 tbsps warm milk

⦿ Ingredients for stuffing

1 tbsp oil

½ tsp roasted and crushed coriander seeds

½ tsp roasted and crushed cumin seeds

½ inch ginger, chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

¾ tsp dried pomegranate seeds (anardana) powder

1 medium onion, chopped

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp salt

½ tsp garam masala powder

2 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed

1 tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves

Oil for spraying

Onion seeds to sprinkle

Butter for basting

⦿ Method

1. To make the dough, take refined flour in a bowl. Add salt, sugar, instant dry yeast and ghee. Add warm milk, 3 tbsps warm water and knead to soft dough. Cover with a moist muslin cloth and set aside for 1 hour.

2. To make the stuffing, heat oil in a nonstick pan.

3. Add roasted coriander seeds, roasted cumin seeds, ginger, green chillies and sauté for 30 seconds.

4. Add dried pomegranate seeds powder, onion and sauté till it turns translucent.

5. Add red chilli powder, garam masala powder and salt and mix well.

6. Add boiled potatoes and mix well. Add coriander and mix.

7. Take the pan off the heat and allow to cool.

8. Dust some refined flour on the surface and divide dough into 8 equal portions, make dent in the centre and stuff with prepared stuffing. Seal the edges and roll into thick disk.

9. Spray some oil, sprinkle onion seeds and roll some that the onion seeds don’t fall.

10. Preheat the air fryer at 200°C for 2-3 minutes.

11. Arrange 4 kulchas at a time in air fryer basket and air fry for 7 minutes. Flip and air fry for 3 minutes more.

12. Brush some butter and serve hot.

Veggie tortilla wraps

⦿ Ingredients

10-12 button mushrooms, sliced

1 medium yellow capsicum, seeded and sliced

1 medium onion, sliced

2 readymade tortillas

Fajita Sauce

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp smoked paprika powder

¾ tsp cumin powder

Salt to taste

½ tsp dark soy sauce

2 tbsps sweet chilli sauce

Hummus to spread

Guacamole as required

⦿ Method

1. To make fajita sauce, mix red chilli powder, smoked paprika powder, cumin powder, salt, dark soy sauce and sweet chilli sauce in a bowl.

2. Add mushrooms, red capsicum and onion and mix well.

3. Preheat the air fryer at 200°C for 2-3 minutes.

4. Line air fryer tray with aluminium foil and roast the vegetables for 15 minutes. Allow to cool.

5. Place tortillas on worktop and spread hummus evenly, place a generous portion of mushroom mixture on one side, top with guacamole and roll tightly.

6. Slice and serve.

Sabudana vada

⦿ Ingredients

½ cup + 2 tbsps sago (sabudana), soaked for 6-8 hours

2 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed

1 tbsp ginger-green chilli paste

100 grams roasted peanuts, coarsely crushed

3 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves

2 tsps salt

2 tsps sugar

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp ghee + for greasing

¾ tbsp lemon juice

Coconut chutney for serving

⦿ Method

1. Take soaked sago in a bowl. Add potatoes, ginger- green chilli paste, roasted peanuts, coriander leaves, salt, sugar, cumin seeds, ghee and lemon juice and mix well.

2. Divide the mixture into equal portions and roll into balls. Flatten each ball.

3. Preheat the air fryer at 180°C for 4-5 minutes.

4. Grease air fryer basket with some ghee and arrange the sabudana vadas in a single layer in air fryer basket.

5. Air fry for 15 minutes.

6. Flip, brush some more ghee and air fry for 10 minutes more.

7. Serve hot with coconut chutney.

Peri peri makhana

⦿ Ingredients

Lotus seeds (Makhana), 100 gms

Butter, melted 3 tbsps

Peri peri spice mix, 2 tbsps

Salt ¾ tsp

⦿ Method

• Preheat the air fryer to 150°C.

• Mix makhana, butter, peri peri spice mix and salt in a bowl.

• Spread half the makhana in a single layer in air fryer basket.

• Air fry for 7-8 minutes. Similarly air fry remaining makhanas.

• Allow to cool and serve.

