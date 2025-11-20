Fitness coach with 17 years of experience shares 5 simple actions to help you lose weight in the last six weeks of 2025

As the year draws to a close, most of us slip into holiday mode, celebrations, travel, comfort food, and a general “I’ll start fresh in January” mindset. But what if the final six weeks of 2025 could actually set you up for a healthier, more energised start to the new year? Fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who has more than 17 years of experience, shares in his November 17 Instagram post how one simple shift can help you end the year on a stronger note. (Also read: Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer Vinod Channa shares how he rebuilt his back after a slip-disk injury: ‘I learned slowly…’ ) Fitness coach Raj Ganpath advises maintaining body weight through simple actions over the next six weeks.(Pexel)

Ganpath says, “We have 6 weeks left in 2025 and if you can do this 1 simple thing, you can finish the year looking and feeling strong, which means you can start the new year on the front foot without pressure or guilt.”

So what is this “one thing”? According to him, “The 1 thing between now and the end of the year, do not gain any weight. That's it.”

To make that happen, he breaks it down into five practical steps:

1. Exercise 20 times in the next 6 weeks

“Exercise at least 20 times between now and the end of the year… It’s just 6 weeks.” This averages out to just over three workouts a week.

2. Walk 8,000–10,000 steps daily

“You need not do this in 1 shot… How exactly you do it doesn’t matter, but make sure it happens.”

3. Include a protein and a vegetable in every meal

“It can be any protein, any vegetable, just make sure it’s not oily, fried, creamy or rich.”

4. Avoid overeating

“If you can, slightly under-eat; if you can’t, eat to satiety, but make sure you’re not eating to fullness.”

5. Track your body weight regularly

“Every day, every other day… you decide. But make sure you’re always aware of what your body weight is.”

Ganpath emphasises that this awareness is what keeps you consistent and accountable. By following these simple actions for just six weeks, he believes anyone can step into the new year feeling stronger, lighter, and more in control.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.