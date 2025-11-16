Fitness coach shares guide to understanding the best vegetarian protein sources: Is Greek yoghurt better than paneer?

Despite growing awareness around fitness, protein intake in the Indian diet remains well below recommended levels. A large share of the population is vegetarian, and even many non-vegetarians fall short of their daily protein needs simply because they underestimate how little protein common foods actually contain. Without a clear understanding of which vegetarian sources offer meaningful amounts of protein, meeting fitness or health goals becomes far more challenging. Check out Raj's vegetarian protein pyramid to understand non-meat protein sources better.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares how to make your diet more nutritious: Whole foods, proteins and more

Fitness trainer Raj Ganpath - the founder of Slow Burn Method, the co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness and the author of Simple, Not Easy - has shared a vegetarian protein pyramid to help Indians better understand plant-based protein sources. In an Instagram video posted on 14 November, the fitness trainer breaks down how much protein various vegetarian foods actually provide - and how you can optimise your intake for the best results.

Vegetarian protein pyramid

According to Raj, most Indians - including many non-vegetarians - depend largely on vegetarian sources for their daily protein intake. He shared on his November 16 Instagram story, “Every Indian needs to focus on vegetarian protein. Even if you are a non-vegetarian. Because in India, non-vegetarians are essentially vegetarians who eat a little meat. In fact, Indian non-vegetarians consume less than five percent of calories from meat, seafood and eggs!”

Raj explains why Indians need to know more about vegetarian proteins on his Instagram story.(instagram/@raj.ganpath)

As a result, most Indians turn to vegetarian foods for the bulk of their nutrients - from energy and vitamins to minerals and protein - making it essential to understand the best plant-based protein options, especially if you’re aiming to stay fit and healthy.

The fitness trainer highlights in his Instagram video, “Different vegetarian foods contain different amounts of protein and you need clarity so you can pick the right foods for yourself.”

Level 1 - grains, fruits, and starchy vegetables

Raj explains that these foods contain very little protein and hence, form the lowest level of the pyramid. He elaborates, “Less than 10 percent of their calories come from protein. But remember, they have other good things to offer. They're just not too rich in protein.”

Level 2 - milk, yoghurt, lentils, and cheese (including paneer)

According to the trainer, these foods contain more proteins than those in level one, but only 20 to 30 percent of their calories come from proteins. The remaining 70 to 80 percent of calories either consist of starch or fat, or a combination of the two.

Level 3 - tofu, tempeh, low-fat cheese, and soybeans

These foods are higher in their protein content as compared to the previous levels. Raj explains, “About 30 to 45 percent of their calories come from protein, and so they are very good additions to your diet.”

Level 4 - low-fat paneer, Greek yoghurt, and soya chunks

These contain higher amounts of protein and should be added to your daily diet. According to Raj, “These are not very commonly consumed, but these have very high amounts of protein. About 45 to 60 percent of their calories come from protein, which is excellent for a vegetarian diet.”

Level 5 - protein supplements

Protein supplements sit at the top of the pyramid because they provide concentrated amounts of protein that plant-based sources alone may not be able to match. The fitness trainer explains, “These contain a lot of protein. More than 65 to 70 percent of their calories come from protein. With good brands, more than 80 to 85 percent of their calories come from protein. If you're someone who's not getting enough protein from the first four levels, which is at least one to 1.5 grams of protein per kilo of your body weight, protein supplements are most definitely for you.”

The vegetarian protein pyramid can help you make better food choices.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

What to keep in mind

Raj clarifies, “Firstly, if you're wondering why level five has only protein supplements and no real food, you need to remember that vegetarian foods by nature do not contain as much protein as animal foods. Plants just don't need as much protein.”

Secondly, the lower level foods, especially levels one and two, derive less than 20 percent of their calories from proteins, but they do contain other essential nutrients required by the body, hence Raj advises against completely eliminating - you just need to eat them in moderation.

Finally, the fitness trainer concludes, “And thirdly, now that you know which foods contain how much protein, you need to figure out which of these foods work for you and come up with a strategy that works for you in the long term.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.