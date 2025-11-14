Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares how to make your diet more nutritious: Whole foods, proteins and more

What you put on your plate has a far greater influence on your health than you might realise. The foods you choose each day not only keep you full but also shape your energy levels, protect vital organs, and support long-term well-being. With diet playing such a central role in heart health, gut function, and overall longevity, understanding how to eat wisely is essential. Dr London recommends prioritising whole foods, proteins and fibres for a healthier diet.(Unsplash)

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, has shared three ways you can make your diet healthier and more nutritious. In an Instagram video shared on 14 November, the heart surgeon breaks down the kinds of foods you should prioritise for a nutrient-rich, sustainable daily diet - one that supports heart health, nurtures the gut, and promotes overall well-being.

Real food and hydration

Dr London recommends focusing on a whole foods diet, instead of loading up on packaged or ultra-processed foods, and adequate hydration. He highlights, “Eat real food and hydrate. Now, look, I understand that life gets in the way. But if you can eat a whole foods diet and hydrate 80 percent of the time, that's a win.”

Prioritise proteins and fibres

According to the heart surgeon, protein plays a key role in slowing age-related muscle loss, while fibre not only supports good gut health but also helps protect the heart. He explains, “Protein offers your muscles the building blocks that they need to maintain, as we get older. We lose muscle mass as we age, so we need to stack the deck in our favour. Fibre is foundational for the bacteria in our gut, the good bacteria. This supports not only gut health, but heart health as well.”

Calories in vs. calories out

Dr London emphasises that weight loss, maintenance, and even weight gain all follow the same principle: calories in versus calories out. While other factors may play a role, he notes that the underlying equation remains simple - your weight changes based on the balance between what you eat and what you burn.

The heart surgeon stresses, “We're all unique. We all have our own instruction manuals. You need to figure out a nutritional plan that is sustainable and durable to increase your health span and your lifespan.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.