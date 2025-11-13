You won't believe how these 9 twisting yoga poses can transform your body and boost weight loss, says yoga expert

Yoga is one of the most effective ways to stay fit, flexible, and centered, but let uss admit it, doing the same sequence every day can sometimes feel repetitive. And on those days when motivation dips, skipping practice can be tempting. Instead, why not make your yoga routine a little more exciting? Try adding twisting yoga poses! These dynamic postures not only refresh your mind but also deeply engage your body. Twists help release trapped energy, promote internal healing, and restore balance. You will be surprised to see how they tone your glutes, hamstrings, and core, while also supporting sustainable weight loss. Revive your routine with twisting yoga poses for strength and balance.(Adobe Stock)

9 twisting yoga poses for weight loss

“These twisting yoga poses won't just support your weight loss goals, but they will also add some fun to your daily yoga routine, helping you stay consistent,” Yoga expert Himalayan Siddha Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, tells Health Shots.

1. Seated spinal twist (Ardhi Matsyendrasana)

It aids digestion, tones the abdomen, and enhances spinal flexibility. Here's how to do it:

Sit with legs extended.

Bend your right knee and place your foot over the left thigh.

Place your right hand behind you and your left elbow outside the right knee.

Inhale to lengthen, exhale to twist gently.

Hold for 20–30 seconds, then switch sides.

2. Revolved triangle pose (Parivrtta Trikonasana)

This pose strengthens legs, trims the waist, and improves balance. Here's how to do it:

Stand with feet wide apart.

Turn the right foot out and the left slightly in.

Inhale and lengthen the spine. Exhale to twist over the front leg.

Place your left hand on the floor or shin, with your right arm up.

Hold for 5 breaths, then switch sides.

3. Revolved downward-facing dog (Parivrtta Adho Mukha Svanasana)

“It tones arms, shoulders, and obliques while improving flexibility,” says Akshar. Here's how to do it:

Begin in downward dog.

Reach your right hand to touch the outside of your left ankle.

Keep your hips level and breathe deeply.

Hold for 20 seconds.

Return to the start and repeat on the other side.

4. Revolved chair pose (Parivrtta Utkatasana)

It strengthens thighs, tones abs, and supports digestion. Here's how to do it:

Stand tall, feet together.

Bend your knees as if sitting on a chair.

Bring palms together at the chest.

Exhale, twist to the right, left elbow over the right knee.

Hold for 5 breaths, and repeat on the other side.

5. Twisting low lunge (Parivrtta Anjaneyasana)

It stretches the hips, stretches the spine, and tones the belly muscles. Here's how to do it:

Start in a low lunge, right foot forward.

Place your left hand on the floor and your right hand on your hip.

Inhale, twist to the right, raising the arm upward.

Keep your core engaged.

Switch sides after 20 seconds.

6. Standing twist (Parivrtta Hasta Padasana)

Akshar explains this pose improves posture, tones the waist, and enhances coordination. Here's how to do it:

Stand with feet hip-width apart.

Extend arms sideways at shoulder height.

Inhale and twist your torso to the right.

Keep hips steady, exhale back to center.

Repeat on both sides 10 times.

7. Revolved abdomen pose (Jathara Parivartanasana)

This pose strengthens the core, massages abdominal organs, and relieves bloating. Here's how to do it:

Lie on your back, arms stretched out.

Lift legs to 90 degrees.

Exhale and lower both knees to the right.

Keep shoulders grounded.

Hold, then return to the center and switch sides.

8. Marichi’s pose (Marichyasana)

It stimulates digestive organs, particularly the liver and kidneys, and tones the belly. Here's how to do it:

Sit with one leg straight and the other knee bent.

Wrap your opposite arm around the bent knee.

Twist gently toward the bent leg.

Inhale to lengthen, exhale to deepen.

Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides.

9. Half lord of the fishes pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana Variation)

It enhances spinal mobility, aids digestion, and trims the waist. Here's how to do it:

Sit cross-legged.

Place your right foot over your left thigh.

Right hand behind, left elbow outside right knee.

Inhale tall, exhale twist deeper.

Hold for a few breaths, then switch sides.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)