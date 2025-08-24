Physiotherapist suggests 8 stretching and strengthening exercises to relieve leg pain and improve mobility

*Our legs support our bodyweight, helping us to stand, move, walk, run and climb. Any form of leg pain can impact daily routine and general well-being. The first thing to do is don't ignore the pain. Whether it is due to strained muscles, overuse, posture issues, or underlying medical conditions such as sciatica or arthritis, physiotherapy is a safe and effective method for relieving pain, increasing flexibility, and building the muscles supporting your legs. Don't sit on leg pain! Seek a physiotherapist's support in learning the right exercises for leg pain relief.(Freepik)

With the use of specific exercises and stretches, you can correct the source of discomfort and avoid further injuries, Dr. Dharam P. Pandey, Director and HOD - Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Sciences, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, New Delhi, tells Health Shots.

Once you acknowledge that there's a problem, you must find out the cause of leg pain before you start any exercise plan.

"Often, it might be tight hamstrings or calf muscles, weak quads, an overuse injury, or something nerve-related like sciatica," adds Dr Pandey. He says a physiotherapist can assess the reason and create a personalized program to ensure that the exercises ease the pain instead of making it worse.

Don't miss warm-up exercises!

Just like any exercise, it's really important to ease into it with a light warm-up first to reduce leg pain. This helps to get the blood flowing properly to your leg muscles and gets them ready for stretching. Here's what Dr Pandey suggests:

Gentle walk

Cycling for five to 10 minutes

Ankle rotations

Bend your knees

Explaining why these are important, the expert adds: "When your muscles are warm, they're much less likely to get injured and they'll actually benefit more from stretching and strengthening activities."

Stretching exercises to relieve leg pain

Stretching helps reduce muscle tightness, improve flexibility, and alleviate discomfort. According to Dr Pandey, some of the key stretches for leg pain include:

Hamstring stretch: Get comfortable on the floor and sit down. Extend one leg straight out in front of you. Now, gently reach for your toes, making sure to keep your back nice and straight the whole time. Hold that stretch for about 20 to 30 seconds, then switch legs and do the same thing.

Get comfortable on the floor and sit down. Extend one leg straight out in front of you. Now, gently reach for your toes, making sure to keep your back nice and straight the whole time. Hold that stretch for about 20 to 30 seconds, then switch legs and do the same thing. Calf stretch: Stand up facing a wall, putting your hands flat against it. Take one big step back with your other foot. Press your back heel down towards the floor. Hold that stretch for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch sides and stretch the other calf.

Stand up facing a wall, putting your hands flat against it. Take one big step back with your other foot. Press your back heel down towards the floor. Hold that stretch for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch sides and stretch the other calf. Quadriceps stretch: Stand on one leg for balance. Reach back and grab your other foot's ankle, pulling your heel gently towards your bum. Keep your knees nice and close together, and try your best to stay balanced.

Stand on one leg for balance. Reach back and grab your other foot's ankle, pulling your heel gently towards your bum. Keep your knees nice and close together, and try your best to stay balanced. Hip flexor stretch: Step forward into a lunge position. Keep your front knee bent and make sure your back leg stays straight – you should feel a stretch in the front of your back hip. Hold that stretch for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch legs and repeat on the other side.

"Doing these stretches regularly is what really makes a difference. They will help you feel the tension ease up and notice an improvement in your mobility," adds Dr Pandey.

Strengthening exercises for leg pain relief

Since weakness in muscles is often the cause of leg pain, strengthening exercises are equally important. Effective exercises include the following:

Leg Raises: Lie on your back and raise one leg while keeping it straight. Raise it up to about 45 degrees and hold for a few seconds, slowly lowering it each time.

Lie on your back and raise one leg while keeping it straight. Raise it up to about 45 degrees and hold for a few seconds, slowly lowering it each time. Bridges: Lie on your back with knees bent, raise your hips towards the ceiling. Engage your glute and hamstrings when lifting your hips.

Lie on your back with knees bent, raise your hips towards the ceiling. Engage your glute and hamstrings when lifting your hips. Wall sits: Slide down a wall to about a 90-degree knee bend with your knee. The purpose is to strengthen your quadriceps while holding in the position.

Slide down a wall to about a 90-degree knee bend with your knee. The purpose is to strengthen your quadriceps while holding in the position. Step-ups: Step onto a sturdy platform or step with one leg at a time, alternating legs, to improve overall leg strength and balance.

Tips for leg pain relief

Beyond stretching and strengthening exercise, you can practice the following tips to keep leg pain at bay:

Maintain proper posture

Wear supportive footwear

Take breaks from prolonged sitting or standing

Apply ice or heat as recommended by your therapist to help manage pain and inflammation.

Following these tips can help you live a more active, pain-free lifestyle.