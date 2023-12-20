Suffering from sciatica pain? These yoga poses will help relieve the pain and manage the symptoms

Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, known for working with celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday, Tejasswi Prakash, Huma Qureshi, and more stars, often shares fitness videos on Instagram. Anshuka's feed is full of helpful and instructional yoga asana clips suggesting poses to target particular parts of the body and help deal with issues in those areas. Recently, she shared another clip featuring a yoga asana and its variations to relieve sciatica pain. Scroll through to check out her clip and learn how to do these yoga poses to deal with sciatic nerve pain. Check out these yoga poses to help with sciatica pain. (Freepik)

Yoga can help us deal with many issues with our body. The pose shared by Anshuka Parwani for sciatica pain relief is called the Pigeon Pose or the Eka Pada Rajakapotasana. She shared three variations of this asana in the video. They are the elevated Pigeon Pose, Seated Pigeon Pose (Fold), and Seated Piegen Pose (Hug). She suggested her followers -- start each pose with 15 seconds and then go up to 1 minute on each side. Check out the clip below to know more.

According to Anshuka, "The sciatica nerve is located in the lower back and runs through the back of the leg. Sciatica pain is usually caused when a herniated disc or bone spur in the spine presses on the sciatica nerve. The pain originates in the spine and radiates down the back of the leg." Meanwhile, this causes inflammation, pain and often some numbness in the affected leg.

In the clip's caption, Anshuka shared with her followers how practising the Pigeon Pose and its variations can help relieve the pain and manage symptoms. She said that the three Pigeon Pose variations will "target hip flexors, improve range of motion in the hips, correct spinal alignment, strengthen the muscles in the lower vertebrae and legs, reduce muscle stiffness, improve flexibility in the muscles and tissues around the sciatica nerve, and improve blood circulation around the compressed nerve.