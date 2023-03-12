Home / Lifestyle / Health / Alia Bhatt’s trainer demonstrates variations of Pigeon Pose, speaks of benefits

Alia Bhatt's trainer demonstrates variations of Pigeon Pose, speaks of benefits

Published on Mar 12, 2023

From being seated on a chair to on your back, here are four variations of performing the Pigeon Pose. Kow all about the benefits here.

Alia Bhatt’s trainer demonstrates variations of Pigeon Pose, speaks of benefits(Instagram/roxyogaing)
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in stretching the body and relaxing it. It also helps in strengthening the muscles and providing support to the joints. Regular practice of yoga is recommended by experts for its manifold benefits, ranging from targeting several muscle groups of the body to calming the mind and inducing sleep. It also helps in boosting posture, balance and the coordination of the muscles of the body. Regular practice of yoga helps in boosting physical and mental strength as well. Anshuka Parwani, yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, keeps sharing insights related to yoga and health on her Instagram profile on a regular basis.

A day back, Anshuka gave us the right kind of fitness inspo to spend the weekend. The yoga trainer shared four variations of the Pigeon Pose and spoke of the benefits of performing the yoga asana. “Give the Pigeon Pose a twist with these 4 variations. The pigeon pose is a great asana that helps to open the hips and ease lower back pain. Regularly practicing these 4 variations has many benefits.” Here are the four variations of the asana:

Pigeon Pose - Seated on a chair

Pigeon Pose - Elevated on a chair

Pigeon Pose - On your back

Pigeon Pose – Seated

Anshuka further spoke of the benefits of performing these variations of Pigeon Pose:

-Stretches the hamstrings, glutes and hip flexors

-Reduces tightness and stiffness in the lower body

-The movement in the lower abdomen improves digestion

-Stretches the muscles and ligaments around the knees, improving circulation

-Helps to de-stress and calm the mind

The Pigeon pose helps in stretching the hips and lower back. It also helps in supporting digestion and increasing the flexibility of the hip flexors. It also helps in reducing stress and improving overall flexibility of the body.

alia bhatt yoga yoga posture yoga asana
