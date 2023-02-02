Home / Lifestyle / Health / Alia Bhatt's trainer demonstrates yoga asanas to combat bloating

health
Published on Feb 02, 2023 09:45 AM IST

From Mandukasana to Setu Bandhasana, here are five yoga asanas suggested by Anshuka to combat bloating. Know all about the benefits of these asanas here.

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Bloating is a common issue faced by most of us. Depending on several factors, bloating can make us uncomfortable, and filled with the sensation of being overfed. Often bloating happens due to the trapped gas inside the body. With yoga asanas this trapped gas can be released and the body can be relieved. However, in most cases, we tend to reach out for carbonated drinks to release the trapped gas and manage bloating. Bloating can happen due to several factors - "Consuming heavy meals or high fibrous foods, water retention due to stress, lack of sleep, menstrual cycle, etc. are all factors that cause bloating. It is basically trapped gas in the stomach and intestines,” Anshuka Parwani noted down a few possible reasons of bloating.

Anshuka, yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, also wrote about the benefits of performing yoga to combat bloating - "Most of us often tend to reach out for carbonated drinks as a remedy to relieve the gas. But here are some Yoga asanas that will help you to reduce bloating and relieve the trapped gas. These poses will also help to strengthen your core and reduce the frequency of bloating." Anshuka noted down five yoga asanas that are to be performed to release the trapped gas and relieve the body of bloating.

Kati Chakrasana

Utthita Parshvakonasana

Mandukasana

Setu Bandhasana

Pavanmuktasana

The yoga asanas demonstrated by Anshuka come with several health benefits. Kati Chakrasana helps in strengthening the spine and the waist and toning the upper body, while Utthita Parshvakonasana helps in stretching the legs, knees, ankles, groins, spine, waist and shoulders. Mandukasana helps in toning the abdominal organs and easing stomach issues. It also helps in stretching the back muscles and toning the body. Setu Bandhasana helps in improving the circulation of blood, alleviating stress and improving digestion. Pavanmuktasana, on the other hand, helps in massaging the intestines, relieving constipation and boosting weight loss.

