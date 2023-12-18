Year Ender 2023: Yoga and its benefits never goes out of style. Be it the physical benefits or the mental health benefits, yoga is always a top priority of people who want to stay fit, healthy and happy. From impacting bone strength to muscle mass to ensuring that we stay strong emotionally and mentally, yoga heals us from within and helps us to become more self-aware and self-confident. Health experts keep recommending daily practice of yoga as one of the exercise routines that should be incorporated in the regular routine. Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. As this year comes to an end, here are a few yoga trends that ruled the charts this year. Year Ender 2023: Hottest Yoga trends of the year

Aerial yoga: Supported by a hammock, aerial yoga is all about moving the body while being suspended in the air. It helps with spine decompression, blood circulation and is gravity-defying in nature.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Brain yoga: It all starts in the brain, and hence, the brain needs to stay healthy. Brain yoga, as the name suggests, is a combination of breathing techniques and acupressure that helps in restoring the brain. It helps in decreasing stress and anxiety and boosting the immune system.

Face yoga: It helps in keeping the skin young and tight, decreasing fine lines and wrinkles. Face yoga is a combination of muscle relaxation techniques that help in keeping the face young. It helps in making the skin glow, toning the facial muscles and lifting and tightening the skin.

The yoga wheel: Even though it is an important prop in yoga practice, the benefits of the yoga wheel trended big time this year. It is a wheel that pushes and stretches the muscles accurately. The use of this prop enhances the benefits of yoga asanas.

Outdoor yoga: Performing yoga within nature enhances mental and emotional health. It makes us feel happy from within and helps us to connect with ourselves better. Being within nature also helps in deep breathing exercises.