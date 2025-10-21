Nutritionist shares what to eat before and during your periods to reduce bloating: Flaxseeds, dark chocolate and more

Bloating usually accompanies cramps during periods. The stomach may feel unusually full, stretched and uncomfortable. One might assume the cramps are entirely responsible for this discomfort, but the gut plays a very important role here. During periods, bloating is a common concern. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: PCOS with regular periods? Gynaecologist says it's possible; shares 7 symptoms: Hair on stomach, dark patches on neck

The gut is closely linked with other organs and functions, whether through gut-brain or gut-immune axes, or other pathways. Most of the major functions in the body can be traced back to the gut functions, spotlighting gut health to be one of the pivotal priorities for maintaining good health.

Likewise, gut health also determines hormonal regulation during menstruation. To further understand this connection, Gargi Sareen, Head Nutritionist at SOVA Health, explained this pathway to HT Lifestyle. According to her, this pathway is so influential that gut health and the menstrual cycle ‘work in harmony’.

“Gut health doesn’t just affect digestion; it plays a direct role in hormonal regulation," she said. In fact, some gut bacteria are instrumental in holding the balance together. “Certain gut bacteria are able to metabolise estrogens, thereby influencing progesterone and estrogen balance, two hormones that largely dictate the rhythm of the menstrual cycle.”

But if one strengthens gut health and eats healthy, then the menstrual cycle's symptoms become easier to manage.

What is the gut-hormone connection?

Nutritionist Gargi disclosed what happens when gut and hormones are in balance, and what exactly goes wrong when that connection is unstable.

If your menstrual cycles are troublesome with mood swings and cramps, the delicate balance of gut health and the menstrual cycle may be out of sync.

“Women can experience smoother cycles, reduced inflammation, and improved energy regulation. When neglected, however, the consequences show up as cramps, mood swings, water retention, bloating, and even dips in performance at critical times," Gargi elaborated.

What to eat before and during periods

Prepare your body with fermented food before your period. During these periods, eat foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids. (Picture credit: Gemini AI )

1. Before period: Eat fermented foods

Purpose: In the days leading up to your period, the focus should be on supporting digestion and restoring balance.

In the days leading up to your period, the focus should be on supporting digestion and restoring balance. Fermented foods: Homemade fermented foods such as yoghurt, sauerkraut, kefir, or kimchi enrich the microbiome with beneficial bacteria, while a variety of fibre-rich fruits, vegetables, and whole grains nourish those microbes and keep digestion regular.

2. During period: Consume Omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium-rich foods

Purpose: During menstruation, the body often needs extra support for both hormone balance and energy. This is the time to prioritise anti-inflammatory and nutrient-dense foods.

During menstruation, the body often needs extra support for both hormone balance and energy. This is the time to prioritise anti-inflammatory and nutrient-dense foods. Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3 fatty acids, found in sources like flaxseeds, fish, or even ghee, can ease cramps and stabilise energy.

Omega-3 fatty acids, found in sources like flaxseeds, fish, or even ghee, can ease cramps and stabilise energy. Magnesium-rich foods: Magnesium-rich foods, such as seeds, nuts, and dark chocolate, help with muscle relaxation and may also lift mood.

Magnesium-rich foods, such as seeds, nuts, and dark chocolate, help with muscle relaxation and may also lift mood. Seed cycling: Some women also find benefit in seed cycling, a practice that involves alternating specific seeds throughout the month to provide gentle hormonal support.

ALSO READ: Nutritionist shares the correct way of seed cycling to balance female hormones

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.