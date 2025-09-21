Heavy periods lasting over 8 days? Study suggests it may be linked to this

Long COVID includes a set of symptoms that emerge after COVID-19 infection. It can last months or even years. Sometimes, the effects may be long-term, potentially altering bodily functions. A recent study published in Nature Communications, released on September 16, 2025, shed light on how long COVID impacts women's menstrual health. If you get more cramps during your periods, low magnesium may be one of the reasons.(Shutterstock)

Abnormal uterine bleeding

The latest study highlighted that women with long COVID were more likely to experience much heavier bleeding, longer periods, and even bleeding between cycles. According to the findings, long COVID patients are twice as likely to have their periods extend beyond eight days compared to women who did not get COVID.

In other words, if your menstrual cycle has changed over time, straying to an unusual bleeding pattern after COVID, it could be a sign of long COVID impacting hormonal balance.

Why does this happen?

Women with long COVID experience heavier period. (Pexels)



The effects of COVID may linger in the body long after the infection, slowly altering bodily functions as well. It disrupts hormone levels and triggers inflammation. In women with long COVID, the uterus reacts less strongly to hormones, showing low progesterone receptor activity. The researchers suggest that this may happen due to increased androgen levels and changed endometrial inflammation. There were also signs of inflammation in the uterine lining. However, fertility is not directly affected, suggesting that the rest of the ovarian function is normal.

So, in other words, it offers an interesting perspective, acting as an extension of the understanding of long COVID's usual symptoms, which are often restricted to fatigue, shortness of breath, and sleep problems. If your periods last over eight days, consider visiting a doctor to rule out underlying health conditions and learn how to make the cycle normal again.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.