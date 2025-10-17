Search
Fri, Oct 17, 2025
Dietitian says get flatter tummy, reduce bloating in 2 weeks with these 3 simple tips: ‘Make sure your dinner ends by…’

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Oct 17, 2025 12:22 pm IST

Struggling with bloating or stubborn belly fat? Dietitian Sakina Mustansir shares 3 simple tips to reduce bloating and get a toned tummy in 2 weeks.

We all want a toned, flatter tummy, but let's be real, bloating, irregular digestion, and stubborn belly fat can make that seem impossible. Between long workdays, late-night snacking, and endless conflicting diet advice, it's easy to feel frustrated and stuck. But the good news is, small, smart changes can make a big difference in just a couple of weeks.

Check out 3 tips from dietitian Sakina to reduce bloating and slim your waistline. (Freepik)
Dietitian and weight loss expert Sakina Mustansir shares in her October 9 Instagram post 3 practical tips that can help reduce bloating, improve digestion, and slim your waistline in just 2 weeks. (Also read: Fitness coach who lost 44 kgs says ‘being obese is not just a body problem’; shares lessons from his weight loss journey )

Let's take a look at her recommendations:

1. Finish dinner early

"Make sure your dinner ends by 7 PM and avoid carbs for dinner," Sakina advises. "This helps regulate your fat-storage hormones and supports better overnight digestion."

2. Take a 20-minute walk

"A light 20-minute walk after dinner can stabilise your blood sugar and curb late-night cravings," she adds.

3. Sip this herbal tea before bed

Sakina recommends a homemade tea to reduce bloating and inflammation:

  • 1 cup of hot water
  • ½ tsp each of fennel, cumin, and carom seeds (saunf, jeera, ajwain)
  • ¼ tsp grated ginger
  • A pinch of turmeric and black pepper

"Boil for 5–7 minutes, strain, add lemon, and drink while still warm. This tea helps reduce gas, bloating, and inflammation, making your tummy feel lighter," Sakina explains.

Also read: Florida gastroenterologist explains how menopause can trigger bloating, constipation and gut issues; offers simple tips

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

