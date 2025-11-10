Manipal Hospital oncologist warns how your gut health, obesity, and sleep quietly shape cancer risk

The trillions of microorganisms that reside in the human body, collectively known as the microbiome and predominantly found in the gut, play a crucial role in safeguarding our overall health, boosting immunity, and reducing inflammation. The gut forms an axis with your body, and its health ensures your wellbeing, while a compromised gut can even lead to cancer. Any alteration in the normal gut microbiome has been shown to be involved in the causation of cancer and other diseases. (Freepik)

To understand how your gut quietly shapes your cancer risk, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Nitin Yashas Murthy, consultant - medical oncology and hemato-oncology, Manipal Hospital, Kanakapura Road.

According to Dr Murthy, the millions of normal bacteria residing in the gut, known as commensals, play a crucial role in the development and maturation of the immune system. He noted that they ward off infections from harmful disease-causing bacteria and play a major role in metabolism and the absorption of nutrients.

The connection between your gut and cancer risk

Dr Murthy explains, “Any alteration in the normal gut microbiome and its balance is termed dysbiosis, and this has been shown to be involved in the causation of diabetes, autoimmune diseases, neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s, and cancer.” He listed a few examples of how gut can lead to cancer:

Helicobacter Pylori , a bacterial infection in the stomach, has been shown to have a strong association with increased risk of developing stomach cancers .

, a bacterial infection in the stomach, has been shown to have a strong association with increased risk of developing . Certain bacteria in the gut, such as Fusobacterium , are associated with an increased risk of developing colon cancer .

, are associated with an increased risk of developing . On the other hand, as per Dr Murthy, microbiomes that produce certain metabolites, such as short-chain fatty acids, help protect against the development of cancer.

The oncologist further explained, “There is an ever-growing evidence that the gut microbiome is associated with mounting an immune response against cancer cells and that it can be used as a biomarker for predicting response to cancer treatments such asimmunotherapy.”

Moreover, research, he notes, is ongoing regarding the use of probiotics and even faecal transplant to enhance the effect of medicines, such as immunotherapy, against cancer.

How does your diet play a role against cancer?

Diet, according to the oncologist, plays an important role in regulating the microbiome. He notes:

1. High-fibre diet

A high-fibre diet, according to Dr Murthy, influences the production of anti-cancer metabolites by gut bacteria and is protective against the development of cancer.

2. Mediterranean or a plant-based diet

Similarly, a Mediterranean diet or a plant-based diet has shown numerous benefits in protection against the development of cancer. “It does so by promoting the diversity of good micro-bacterial flora in the gut and enhancing the immune response against cancer,” the oncologist stressed.

3. High-fat diet

On the other hand, he warns that the consumption of a high-fat diet or increased intake of ultra-processed foods and processed meat leads to increased inflammation in the gut, production of toxic metabolites, and reduction of the diversity of the gut bacteria, creating an inflammatory tumour-promoting environment.

Obesity and its ill effects

Dr Murthy also drew a connection between obesity and cancer risk. He emphasised, “Obesity remains one of the most important risk factors for almost 13 different types of cancer.”

“An increase in adipose tissue seen in obesity leads to a state of insulin resistance, apart from altered secretion of many hormones, which creates an inflammatory state leading to increased risk of cancer,” he adds.

Meanwhile, he notes that adequate and appropriate physical activity lowers the risk of developing cancer. “A recent study has shown that a planned exercise regimen post-surgery for colon cancer reduces the risk of relapse,” he shared.

Lastly, Dr Murthy also stressed the importance of sleep, as prolonged night-time shift work has been classified as a class 2 carcinogen by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He explains, “Prolonged night shift work and improper sleep habits lead to disruption of the circadian rhythm – the natural time clock of the body and suppression of melatonin – a hormone which also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, leading to increased risk of cancer.”

Therefore, he notes, it is imperative to understand that cancer is a lifestyle disease and that an appropriate diet, good physical activity, and good sleep habits can go a long way in reducing the risk of developing cancer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.