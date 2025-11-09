Gastroenterologist suggests 6 science-backed snacks that can fight colon cancer: ‘Watermelon with lime to…’

Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is the third most common cancer globally, with more than 1.9 million new cases and more than 930,000 deaths globally in 2020, according to the World Health Organisation. It accounts for approximately 10% of all cancer cases and is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. 6 snacks you can include in your daily diet to protect yourself from colon cancer. (Freepik)

Therefore, educating oneself about this cancer is a need of the hour, so that you can protect your colon and opt for a healthy lifestyle. In a November 8 Instagram post, Dr Joseph Salhab, a board-certified gastroenterologist and popular health influencer known as @thestomachdoc on social media, listed 6 snacks you can include in your daily diet to protect yourself from colon cancer.

6 snacks to fight colon cancer

Sharing the list of 6 snack combinations to fight colon cancer, Dr Salhab noted, “These foods had some of the strongest effects in lowering colon cancer risk.”

Additionally, he pointed out that these recommendations are science-backed, as some are included in a May 2023 meta-analysis: “Different types of fruit intake and colorectal cancer risk,” published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology.

Here are the 6 snacks Dr Salhab recommended:

1. Watermelon with lime

The first snack the gastroenterologist suggested in the video is eating watermelon with lime. According to him, the combination contains lycopene and vitamin C, which helps reduce the risk of colon cancer.

2. Walnuts with yoghurt

Next, he suggested having a handful of walnuts with some yoghurt. It contains omega-3 and probiotics, which can be beneficial for your colon health.

3. Avocado with salsa

The gastroenterologist recommended having avocado with salsa. In the video, he can be seen enjoying this combination on a toasted slice of bread. According to him, avocados and salsa are rich in fibre and prebiotics, which help boost immune cells in the colon.

4. Blueberry and chia seeds

Dr Salhab suggested making a blueberry chia pudding with blueberries and chia seeds. They have anthocyanins and soluble fibre, which nourish protective bacteria present in the colon.

5. Apples and cinnamon

Take a few slices of apple and sprinkle them with cinnamon. This snack contains pectin fibre and polyphenols, which produce more butyrate for anti-inflammatory effects.

6. Kiwi with honey yoghurt

Lastly, Dr Salhab recommended having kiwi with some yoghurt drizzled with honey, as the fibre present in kiwi can repair DNA damage in the colon.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.