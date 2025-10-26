AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 10 foods that can quietly protect you from colon cancer: Oats, nuts, and seeds

An uncontrolled growth of cells in the colon or rectum leads to colon cancer. Also known as colorectal cancer, it typically affects older adults, though it can happen at any age. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), in 2020, more than 1.9 million new cases and more than 930,000 deaths were estimated to have occurred globally. According to Dr Sethi, eating a healthy diet can reduce your risk of colon cancer. (Freepik)

Also Read | California cardiologist with 20 years experience says ‘you don't need to cut out every bad food to protect your heart’

Therefore, colon cancer requires as much of our attention as any other type of cancer. WHO says that the colon cancer risk can be reduced with regular screenings, staying physically active, not smoking tobacco, and limiting alcohol. However, your diet also plays a major role.

10 foods that can quietly protect you from colon cancer

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, stressed that eating a healthy diet can reduce your risk of colon cancer. In an Instagram post shared on October 25, titled ‘10 Foods That Can Quietly Protect You From Colon Cancer’, the expert listed foods you should include in your daily diet to protect your colon.

Here are the foods he suggested in the video:

Beans and lentils Broccoli and cruciferous veggies Berries Oats, barley, and quinoa Leafy greens Garlic Onions Tomatoes Yoghurt and fermented foods Nuts and seeds

A healthy diet can reduce your risk of colon cancer. (Generated via ChatGPT)

8 warning signs of colon cancer

While improving your diet to reduce the risk of colon cancer is one of the most essential steps, it is also important to know the signs because most colon cancers start silently.

In an October 10 Instagram post, Dr Sethi highlighted 8 warning signs one should look out for to detect colon cancer early, such as persistent bowel changes, constant fatigue, unexplained weight loss, abdominal pain or cramping, and more. According to the gastroenterologist, when caught early, there is a 90 percent chance of survival five years after the diagnosis. Learn more signs here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.