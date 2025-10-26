California cardiologist with 20 years experience says ‘you don't need to cut out every bad food to protect your heart’

Supplements, cold plunges, and eating whole foods have become the holy grail for anyone trying to achieve longevity or protect their heart health. However, these quick fixes are not what ensure that you will stay healthy, including your heart. You don’t need 15 supplements, cold plunges every morning, or to cut out every ‘bad’ food to protect your heart and stay young. (Freepik )

Also Read | Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience shares what happens in the body when you fast for 36 hours: ‘You burn fat…’

According to Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, an interventional cardiologist from California, US, and founder of Laguna Institute of Functional Medicine, it is about recognising the signs your body is giving and finding solutions accordingly.

‘You don’t need 15 supplements, cold plunges every morning…’

In an Instagram post shared on October 10, the cardiologist highlighted the importance of understanding one's body and identifying the root causes of health problems, rather than resorting to supplements and other quick fixes mindlessly.

Sharing the post, Dr Bhojraj wrote, “Let me de-influence you as a 49-year-old doctor and functional cardiologist. You don’t need 15 supplements, cold plunges every morning, or to cut out every ‘bad’ food to protect your heart and stay young. You need to understand your body — and the root causes of why it’s slowing down, inflamed, or running on empty.”

‘Your body isn’t failing you. It’s trying to get your attention’

The cardiologist highlighted that after over 20+ years in medicine, he has seen the same story repeat itself: “High-performing people, business owners, parents, athletes — running on caffeine, stress, and convenience, until their body finally says no more.” It is because people forget to find the root cause of their problems, Dr Bhojraj stressed.

Therefore, the cardiologist stressed that if you’re:

Always tired, even after sleep. Experiencing chest pressure, shortness of breath, or anxiety that feels ‘different’. Foggy, inflamed, or just not feeling like yourself anymore. Using quick fixes to get through the day instead of actually healing.

He highlighted that all of these are not signs that your body is failing you; rather, it’s trying to get your attention.

“The truth is, your heart health isn’t just about cholesterol or blood pressure. It’s about inflammation, hormones, gut health, sleep quality, stress response — all interconnected,” he added.

Therefore, he emphasised that it is essential to combine advanced diagnostics, personalised functional medicine, and decades of cardiology expertise to help people regain their vitality from the inside out. “Because health isn’t about doing more. It’s about doing what’s right for you,” the cardiologist said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.