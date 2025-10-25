Cardiologist says diet and heart health are linked, shares 5 types of food worth avoiding to reduce heart disease risk

As heart disease issues see a rise globally, it is important to note how our diet affects heart health. A cardiologist says there is a critical link between diet and heart health, because our daily eating habits can unknowingly increase the risk of heart attacks. What are five foods cardiologists say not to eat?(Adobe Stock)

Dr Krishna Kumar, Cardiologist at Vasavi Hospital, says many people focus more on how much they eat rather than what they eat. “We often choose convenience over nutrition. This emphasis on the amount of food can cloud our judgment about the quality of what we eat, leading us to make choices that may harm our heart health,” he tells Health Shots.

Which foods can increase the risk of heart disease?

Let’s look at some foods that Dr Kumar says could increase your risk of heart disease. Here are five types of food to be aware of:

1. Sodium-packed foods

Why it matters: Eating too much sodium can raise your blood pressure. High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease.

Familiar sources: Processed foods, canned soups, pickles, and salted nuts.

Cardiologist tip: Use fresh ingredients and try to cook at home whenever you can. Flavour your dishes with herbs and spices instead of salt.

2. Unsaturated fats

Why it matters: Some fats are necessary for our health, but eating too many unsaturated fats, often found in fried foods and baked goods, can raise harmful cholesterol levels.

Familiar sources: Fried snacks, margarine, and pastries.

Cardiologist tip: Choose healthier fats. Use unsaturated fats like olive oil or avocados, but only in small amounts. Avoid fried foods.

3. Simple carbohydrates

Why it matters: Eating refined grains can raise blood sugar levels, leading to insulin resistance and eventually diabetes, which increases the risk of heart disease.

Familiar sources: Highly polished white rice, white bread, and sugary snacks.

Cardiologist tip: Add whole grains to your diet, like unpolished rice, brown bread, or broken wheat. These choices offer better nutrients and help you feel full longer.

4. Sweetened beverages

Why it matters: Drinking sugary drinks often can lead to obesity and metabolic syndrome. Both of these conditions raise the risk of heart disease.

Familiar sources: Sweetened teas, coffees, sodas, and dairy products that are high in sugar.

Cardiologist tip: Drink water, herbal teas, or natural fruit juices without added sugars instead of sugary drinks. Cutting down on these empty calories will benefit your body.

5. Frequency of low glycemic foods, such as sweets

Why it matters: While they might be satisfying in the moment, sweets with a low glycemic index can lead to cravings and overeating, negatively impacting your overall health.

Familiar sources: Candies, pastries, and other desserts.

Cardiologist tip: Satisfy your sweet cravings with fruits or healthier desserts made from natural ingredients.

Is eating red meat bad for the heart?

Dr Kumar says eating too much red meat can increase the risk of heart disease, especially if people have irregular eating habits. While red meat can fit into a balanced diet if eaten in moderation, too much of it can raise cholesterol levels and lead to heart problems.

Irregular eating habits: Our lifestyles often lead us to eat at irregular times. This can cause unhealthy weight gain and increase our stress levels.

Cardiologist tip: Eat meals at regular times and focus on balanced meals that include all four food groups. This helps keep your energy steady and supports overall health.

What are the effects of lifestyle choices?

Poor food choices often come with other unhealthy habits. These include smoking, drinking too much alcohol, and not getting enough exercise. Together, these habits can significantly increase the risk of heart disease.

Healthy lifestyle practices:

Aim to incorporate regular physical activity into your daily routine.

Quit smoking or seek help if you're struggling to quit.

Limit alcohol intake to moderate levels.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice with any questions about a medical condition.)