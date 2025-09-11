Pulmonologist shares 5 tips to boost lung health: Practice deep breathing, stay physically active

The lungs work tirelessly to fuel every cell in the body with oxygen. But due to the rising pollution levels, the lungs also struggle and get stressed. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, critical care and pulmonology head, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “Most of us don’t think about lung health until we develop a cough or shortness of breath. Lung care isn’t just for those with respiratory conditions, it’s essential for everyone, especially in today’s world of rising pollution and sedentary lifestyles.” Also read | The secret to healthy lungs in your kitchen? Pulmonologist names 3 spices to strengthen your lungs naturally Incorporate short meditation or deep breathing exercises into your day.(Pexels)

According to Dr Grover, here are five tips to keep your lungs healthy:

1. Breathe clean air whenever possible

Air quality plays a crucial role in lung health. Prolonged exposure to polluted air, cigarette smoke, or harmful chemicals damages lung tissue over time. Simple steps like using air purifiers indoors, keeping windows closed during high-pollution days, and avoiding secondhand smoke can make a measurable difference.

2. Practice regular deep breathing or lung exercises

Most people take shallow breaths, especially while sitting for long hours. Practicing deep breathing, yoga pranayama, or specific lung exercises helps expand lung capacity and improve oxygen exchange. Just 5–10 minutes a day of mindful breathing can strengthen respiratory muscles and boost endurance.

Pranayama for improved blood circulation.(Image by Freepik)

3. Stay physically active

Exercise isn’t only for the heart, it benefits the lungs too. Activities like brisk walking, swimming, or cycling force the lungs to work harder, improving efficiency and stamina. Even simple daily movement reduces the risk of respiratory infections and keeps the lungs elastic and strong. Also read | Pulmonologist explains 6 surprising habits that can harm your lungs even if you don't smoke: Poor posture, water intake

4. Get vaccinated and prevent infections

Respiratory infections such as flu, pneumonia, or COVID-19 can severely damage lung tissue. Staying up to date on vaccinations, practicing good hand hygiene, and avoiding close contact with sick individuals can protect lung health in the long run. Parents should also ensure children receive recommended immunisations.

5. Nourish lungs through diet and hydration

Antioxidant-rich foods like berries, leafy greens, and nuts reduce inflammation in lung tissue. Omega-3 fatty acids (from fish, flaxseeds, or walnuts) also support respiratory health. Adequate hydration keeps the mucus lining in the lungs thin, allowing them to function more efficiently. Also read | Pulmonologist shares how breathlessness could indicate life-threatening lung or heart problems; when to seek help

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.