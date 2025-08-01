Pulmonologist explains 6 surprising habits that can harm your lungs even if you don't smoke: Poor posture, water intake

According to World health organization (WHO), lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, accounting for the highest mortality rates among both men and women. Since smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, responsible for approximately 85 percent of all cases, not smoking tobacco is the best way to prevent lung cancer. But it is not enough. Also read | Lung cancer in non-smokers: Causes, symptoms and treatment Lung cancer is a type of cancer that starts when abnormal cells grow in an uncontrolled way in the lungs. It is a serious health issue that can cause severe harm and death. (Freepik)

As per WHO, lung cancer is a type of cancer that starts when abnormal cells grow in an uncontrolled way in the lungs. It is a serious health issue that can cause severe harm and death.

On World Lung Cancer Day 2025 (August 1), Dr Shivani Swami, consultant pulmonologist at Amar Jain Hospital, WHC, Jaipur, told HT Lifestyle, “Caring for your lungs is not simply not smoking. It's caring about where you are, your posture, and your life.”

She recommended daily breathing exercises, short walks, drinking fluids, and avoiding pollutants as simple steps to strengthen the lungs. Ahead, she highlighted six common habits that seem harmless but can progressively affect lung function:

Secondhand smoking

Dr Swami said, “Even if you don't smoke, being around people who do or even the smoke from hookahs or incense is just as deadly. Long-term exposure to secondhand smoke has also been linked to impaired lung function and a heightened risk of respiratory infection.”

Sedentary lifestyle

She added, “A sedentary lifestyle harms more than your weight or your heart. It may also reduce lung efficiency. Regular exercise stimulates more comprehensive breathing, strengthens respiratory muscles, and allows the lungs to work better.”

Posture issues

According to Dr Swami, “Poor working posture, especially slouching on a couch or desk, compresses the lungs and renders them less capable of expanding completely.”

Stifling your cough

“Suppressing a cough occasionally may be courteous or convenient, but as a regular practice, it may prevent the lungs from clearing out mucus or foreign irritants,” she said.

Lack of adequate water intake

Dr Swami said, “Hydration maintains the thin, elastic character of the lung mucosal lining. In a water deficiency, mucus becomes thicker, less capable of removing irritants, and more vulnerable to pathogens taking hold.”

Excessive use of chemical-laden products

She added, “Cleaning products, disinfectants, air fresheners, and scented candles are sweet-smelling but contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Long-term exposure to such chemicals will irritate the airways and gradually reduce lung capacity.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.