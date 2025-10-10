AIIMS gastroenterologist links feeling like you 'can’t finish' during bowel movements to colon cancer; shares 8 signs

Colon cancer often develops quietly, showing no clear symptoms in its early stages - which is why it’s often detected late. However, the body does send out subtle warning signs that should never be ignored. Recognising these early indicators can make a life-saving difference, as timely detection dramatically improves survival rates. According to Dr Sethi, persistent changes in bowel consistency and movements can be an early warning sign of colon cancer.(Pixabay)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist who trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford universities, has shared eight warning signs of colon cancer that should not be ignored. In an Instagram video posted on October 10, the gastroenterologist highlights symptoms - ranging from persistent bowel changes to unexplained, constant fatigue - explaining that most colon cancers start silently. He mentions that when caught early, there is a 90% chance of survival five years after the diagnosis, and recommends performing a colonoscopy without delay if symptoms show up.

Blood in stool

According to Dr Sethi, “Bright red or dark, tarry stools can signal bleeding in the colon.” While it can also be a result of hemorrhoids, the doctor recommends getting it checked out.

Persistent bowel changes

The doctor highlights that bowel changes which are persistent, including constipation, diarrhoea or narrowing of stools, and lasting for more than a few days is a major red flag.

Abdominal pain or cramping

The gastroenterologist explains, “Frequent bloating, cramps, or abdominal pain that’s new or unexplained deserves a check-up.”

Unexplained weight loss

According to Dr Sethi, unexplained weight loss without any changes in diet or lifestyle could indicate that your gut is not absorbing nutrients properly, a sign that points towards colon cancer.

Ongoing fatigue

Chronic tiredness, weakness or dizziness can be a result of slow blood loss and anemia - a warning sign of colon cancer - according to the gastroenterologist.

Unexplained anemia

Dr Sethi points out, “If labs show low iron, especially in men or post-menopausal women, it can be an early hidden sign.”

Feeling of incomplete emptying

If you get the feeling that you “can’t finish” after a bowel movement, it can be a sign of blockage or tumor growth, says Dr Sethi.

Family history

If your family, or close relatives, have a history of colon cancer, it makes you more vulnerable. The gut health expert recommends getting screened without delay, in case symptoms start appearing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.