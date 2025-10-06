Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
Iron supplements for menstrual health: 8 best picks to reduce fatigue and boost well-being during your period

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Oct 06, 2025 04:55 pm IST

Iron supplements help replenish essential nutrients lost during menstruation, supporting haemoglobin production and promoting well-being for menstrual health.

Feel drained mid-cycle and wondering why your energy dips even when you’ve slept well? Low energy mid-cycle isn’t always due to Premenstrual Syndrome or PMS. It may be a sign of iron deficiency, a frequent concern for those who menstruate due to regular blood loss. Iron is vital for haemoglobin, which carries oxygen throughout the body, directly affecting energy, focus, and overall well-being. By restoring iron levels, supplementation reduces fatigue, enhances focus, and promotes a balanced mood alongside physical health.

Feel energised and balanced every cycle with iron supplements designed for menstrual health. (Adobe)
Feel energised and balanced every cycle with iron supplements designed for menstrual health. (Adobe)

Choosing the right supplement, which is absorbable, gentle on the stomach, and quality-tested, can make a difference in daily vitality. This guide highlights some of the best iron supplements for menstrual health, helping you regain energy, improve mental clarity, and feel your best. Consult your doctor and check ferritin levels to ensure any new supplement is safe and effective for you.

What are iron supplements?

Iron supplements help to restore and maintain optimal iron levels in the body, particularly in individuals at risk of deficiency due to menstruation, low dietary intake, or increased physiological demands.

Benefits for menstrual health:

  • Reduces fatigue: Replenishes iron lost during menstruation, boosting energy.
  • Supports blood & oxygen health: Ensures proper haemoglobin production and oxygen transport, as reported by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
  • Enhances cognitive function and mood: Improves focus, memory, and emotional balance.
  • Prevents iron deficiency and anaemia: Helps maintain healthy iron stores.
  • Promotes overall well-being: By supporting physical resilience and mental wellness during challenging periods.

8 best iron supplements for menstrual health:

1.

HealthyHey Nutrition Iron Supplement for Women -100% Chelated - With Vitamin B12, Folic Acid & Vitamin C for High Absorption (60 Veg Capsules)
This iron supplement is specially formulated for women to support menstrual health. With 100% chelated iron, enhanced by Vitamins B12, folic acid, and C for improved absorption, it helps replenish iron lost during menstruation, reduces fatigue, supports energy levels, and promotes overall physical and mental well-being. Gentle on the stomach and easy to include in daily routines.

 

2.

Vlado's Himalayan Organics Plant Based Iron Supplement With Folate | Boost Energy (90 Capsules)
This plant-based iron supplement is an ideal choice for vegetarians who want to support their menstrual health. Enriched with folate, it helps replenish iron naturally, boosts energy, reduces fatigue, and supports healthy haemoglobin levels. Gentle on the stomach and easily absorbed, it promotes overall physical and mental well-being, making it a convenient addition to daily women’s wellness routines.

 

3.

OZiva Iron Supplement with Folic Acid, Vitamin C & B12 | Supports hemoglobin, energy & immunity | For Men & Women - 60 Tablets
Formulated with iron, folic acid, Vitamin C, and B12, this supplement helps replenish iron stores, supports red blood cell production, improves energy, and maintains overall wellness for both men and women. It helps reduce fatigue, improve focus, and maintain overall wellness. Gentle on the stomach and easy to incorporate into daily routines, it’s suitable for those needing extra iron support.

4.

Now Foods, Iron, 18 mg, 120 Vcaps
Supports energy and combats fatigue, this 18 mg iron supplement helps replenish essential iron lost during menstruation. Highly absorbable and gentle on the stomach, it promotes healthy haemoglobin levels, improves oxygen transport, and supports overall physical and mental well-being. Convenient vegetable capsules make it easy to include in daily routines for consistent iron support.

5.

Gytree Iron Gummies for Women with W.H.O. Recommended SunActive Fe | Pregnancy Safe Clinically Proven Iron Supplement For Women | Boosts Haemoglobin & Body Immunity |Helps Treat Anaemia (Pack of 30)
These iron gummies offer a convenient and chewable way to support women’s iron needs. With highly absorbable iron, they help increase haemoglobin, reduce tiredness, and maintain energy levels. Designed to be gentle and pregnancy-safe, these gummies make maintaining optimal iron levels enjoyable while supporting overall vitality, focus, and daily performance without the harsh side effects of traditional tablets.

6.

NATURALTEIN – IRON Bisglycinate + Vitamin C for Female (60 Tablets) | 14 mg of elemental iron per capsule | 100% clean (guaranteed without additives & colorants)
Combining iron bisglycinate with Vitamin C, this supplement delivers gentle, highly absorbable iron support for women. Each tablet provides 14 mg of elemental iron, helping replenish iron lost during menstruation, boost energy, and support healthy haemoglobin levels. Free from additives and colourants, it’s perfect for those seeking a clean, safe, and easily absorbable daily iron option.

7.

Feroglobin B12 Capsules for Hemoglobin & Red Blood Cell Formation | Iron, Folic Acid, B12, B6 & Zinc | Combo Pack of 3 (30 Capsules Each)
These capsules combine iron, B vitamins, folic acid, and zinc to support the formation of haemoglobin and red blood cells. Designed for women, they help combat fatigue and low energy during menstruation while supporting overall vitality. Regular use can enhance focus, improve stamina, and maintain balanced nutrient levels, making it a practical daily aid for menstrual wellness and overall health.

 

8.

HealthAid® Fe Max™ ThiSolves™ - 30 Oral Strip | Iron & Folic Acid Supplement with Vitamin C, Zinc, Beetroot Extract | Haemoglobin Supplement For Women & Men s | AB-Fortis® | Quatrefolic®
These oral strips combine iron, folic acid, Vitamin C, zinc, and beetroot extract to support healthy haemoglobin levels and oxygen transport. Designed for both men and women, they help reduce fatigue, boost energy, and promote overall vitality. Key ingredients like folic acid and beetroot enhance absorption and circulation, making this a convenient, fast-dissolving option for daily iron support.

 

  • Who should take iron supplements during menstruation?

    Women experiencing heavy periods, fatigue, or low iron levels may benefit from supplementation. Always consult a healthcare professional before starting any treatment.

  • How do iron supplements help with menstrual fatigue?

    They replenish iron lost during blood loss, support haemoglobin production, improve oxygen transport, and boost energy levels.

  • Are there iron supplements suitable for vegetarians?

    Yes, plant-based or chelated iron supplements are available, designed for higher absorption and gentle on the stomach.

  • Can iron supplements prevent anaemia?

    Regular supplementation, combined with a balanced diet, can help maintain healthy iron levels and prevent anaemia associated with menstruation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

