Gastroenterologist shares 6 early colon cancer symptoms you should never ignore: 'If you're 45 or older…'

Colon cancer is one of the most common cancers, and early detection is crucial for effective treatment. While symptoms can sometimes be subtle, recognising them early can make a huge difference. Vivian Asamoah, a board-certified gastroenterologist who has treated thousands of patients, shares in her September 4 Instagram post 6 warning signs of colon cancer you should never ignore. (Also read: Oncologist warns colon cancer diagnoses rising among young adults; shares risk factors, symptoms, screening, prevention ) 6 warning signs of colon cancer you should never ignore, says expert. (Freepik)

6 symptoms you should not ignore

"I've seen it show up in people who are young, active, and appear completely healthy on the outside. That's why I'm sharing this, not to scare you, but because I care," wrote Vivian. Colon cancer can sometimes present subtly, and catching it early can make all the difference. Here are the 6 symptoms she urges people not to ignore:

1. Constipation or diarrhoea that just doesn't feel right, lasting longer than usual

2. Pencil-thin stools that persist and don't return to normal

3. Unexplained weight loss, even if it seems like a positive change

4. Persistent fatigue despite getting adequate sleep and rest

5. Blood in the toilet, stool, or on toilet paper

6. A constant feeling that your bowels haven't fully emptied

If you're 45 or older…

"These symptoms don't automatically mean cancer, but they shouldn't be ignored. Early detection through screening can be life-saving and improve treatment outcomes. If something feels off, don't brush it aside, talk to your doctor and ask for a check-up. If you're 45 or older, it's time to schedule your colonoscopy, even if you feel healthy," says Vivian.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.