Gastroenterologist explains 5 ways contaminated food can cause stomach infections: Diarrhoea to food poisoning

In the monsoon season, waterborne infections peak, leading to stomach infections and discomfort. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Saad Anwar, consultant general surgery and gastroenterology, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Kanpur said, “Unhygienic food handling, poor sanitation and contaminated water creates a breeding ground for harmful microbes. The results range from mild stomach discomfort to life threatening conditions when they are left untreated or ignored.” Also read | Monsoon stomach infections on the rise: Gastroenterologist shares reasons, common infections, symptoms and 7 precautions Stomach infections peak during monsoon.(Shutterstock)

The gasteoenterologist further added that contaminated food and water are silent carriers of bacteria, viruses and parasites. “Even a single exposure can trigger the infections, particularly in children who have the weak immunity,” the doctor added.

Exposure to contaminated food and water can lead to diarrhoea.(Shutterstock)

Dr Anwar further explained how exposure to contaminated food and water can lead to stomach infections. Also read | Doctor lists easy ways to prevent bloating, gas and stomach infections this monsoon: ‘Take smaller, more frequent meals’

1. Severe diarrhoea: It leads to bacterial infections in which food and water contaminated with bacteria like E. coli, Salmonella or Shigella can cause severe diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and fever. In some cases, infections can also spread to the bloodstream leading to serious complications.

2. Viral gastroenteritis: Often referred as the stomach flu, viruses such as norovirus and rotavirus spread rapidly through unclean food and water. They also cause sudden nausea, watery diarrhoea and dehydration especially dangerous for younger children.

3. Viral parasitic infestations: Parasites like Giardia and Entamoeba histolytica thrive in contaminated sources. This may also cause prolonged diarrhea, bloating, fatigue, and malnutrition if not treated properly.

4. Food poisoning toxins: Some microbes release toxins in spoiled or improperly stored food. Consuming these foods can also trigger the quick onset food poisoning, leading to diarrhea, bloating, fatigue, and malnutrition if not treated properly.

5. Other health complications: Repeated exposure to contaminated food and water doesn’t just cause acute infections. It can also weaken the intestinal lining, disrupt nutrient absorption, increasing the risk of irritable bowel syndrome or chronic digestive issues. Also read | Gastroenterologist shares dos and don'ts of diet for proper gut health in monsoon

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.