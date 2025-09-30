Zirakpur diarrhoea outbreak: 48-year-old woman dead, 16 new cases take tally to 150

A 48-year-old woman from Nabha village, Zirakpur, died on Monday amid the diarrhoea outbreak in the area. Medical camps were organised in Nabha village, Zirakpur, where a diarrhoea outbreak has been reported. (HT File)

The deceased, identified as Manjeet Kaur, was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Sixteen fresh cases were reported on Monday, taking the total count to 150 over the past three days.

Mohali deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said that while the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, the woman had a history of kidney ailments.

Dera Bassi civil hospital senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Dharmendra Singh added that she was referred to GMCH-32 on Saturday after being diagnosed with diarrhoea. “However, the cause of death cannot be confirmed at this stage as she was also suffering from kidney-related complications,” he said.

Kaur’s family members said she had lost her husband about five years ago and is survived by two sons and a daughter, who is married.

Dr Singh said the situation in the affected areas has improved, though fresh cases are still being reported. “On Monday, we organised a medical camp where 16 new patients were treated. Drinking water is being supplied through tankers, and residents have been advised to clean their water tanks thoroughly,” he said.

DC Komal Mittal has issued a show-cause notice to Zirakpur municipal council executive officer over the contamination. However, the officer was transferred out of Zirakpur MC after the outbreak and is now posted in Mohali MC. She said the epicentre of contamination had been identified and plugged, but responsibility for negligence would be fixed.