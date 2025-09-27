Gastroenterologist reveals how long hours of sitting at work impact your gut health: ‘Causes bloating, constipation…’

Long hours of sitting at a desk at work are red-flagged by medical experts because of the adverse effects on health, from back pain to heart health. It also negatively impacts your gut. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Senthil Ganesan, senior consultant, surgical gastroenterologist at SIMS Hospital, Chennai, revealed that beyond the commonly known obesity and metabolic disorders, long hours of sitting at a desk impact the gut seriously, especially the intestines. Sitting long hours at desk affects your gut motility. (Shutterstock)

Why is gut health at risk?

He explained the reason behind why the gut is at risk, “Our digestive system, especially the intestines, relies on regular movement, or peristalsis, to keep things flowing. When we stay still, gut motility slows down, causing bloating, constipation, and discomfort.”

Moreover, according to the doctor, prolonged sitting causes a ‘stagnation’ in your gut that heightens inflammation and makes you feel tired at work.

He further elaborated, “The gut is not just a tube that moves food from one end to another. It's a complex system with muscles contracting in waves, nerves coordinating these movements, and bacteria aiding digestion. When we sit for too long, these muscles don't get the workout they need. If your overall activity is low, things start to stagnate, especially after a high-calorie, fat-rich, modern diet. This stagnation in the gut can trigger inflammation, slow metabolism, and make you feel lethargic.”

What to do?

Walk instead of being seated if you are taking calls. (Freepik)



What is the best way to protect your gut health if you have a desk job that may include long hours of sitting? Dr Senthil Ganesan highlighted the value of taking frequent breaks, drinking water, and maintaining a high-fibre diet.



He said, “In addition to a daily workout at home, you should avoid sitting in one place at the office for more than 45 minutes. Even short, strategic breaks—like walking around the office or doing stretches—can help. Make a habit of standing up while taking phone calls. Drinking water regularly helps, as dehydration also slows down bowel movements and is a common cause of constipation. Many people turn to high-fibre diets to keep their intestines moving, but fibre alone can't replace movement. ”

His advice was that if you are feeling bloated at work, start moving, such as stretching or standing during calls.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.