Cardiologist explains if chewing ginger or sitting on the floor can actually help you during a heart attack

In an April 15 YouTube video by HIIMS, Acharya Manish ji, an Ayurveda health expert, shared 'a crucial life-saving tip for sudden heart attacks'. According to him, if someone experiences a heart attack, the first thing to do is to make them sit on the ground. After seating them, immediately give them ginger to chew, he explained in Hindi in the clip. Also read | Shefali Jariwala death: Cardiologist explains steroids, drug overdose, hormonal therapy can increase heart attack risk The cardiologist said that chewing ginger may give a false sense of doing something helpful and cause euphoria, but it will not prevent or improve the heart condition. (Freepik)

‘This information is not true’

According to him, this is a simple yet effective remedy that can help save a life. He shared that the ginger should be chewed thoroughly until the person starts feeling relief and, ideally, until tears start to drop from their eyes. This process has been known to help ‘99 percent of people recover or stabilise before the ambulance arrives’, he added.

While ginger is known for its powerful medicinal properties – from aiding blood circulation to reducing inflammation – is it true that it can even help relieve chest pain during a heart attack? To learn more, HT Lifestyle tapped Dr Varun Bansal, consultant, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, who said, “This information is not true.”

Chewing ginger advisable for heart attack patients?

Dr Bansal explained, “While ginger, over a period of time, is considered to have antioxidant properties and does play some role in preventing hypertension or even cardiovascular disease, that benefit is seen only over the long term. In an acute setting — such as when a patient is actually having a heart attack — ginger has no role.”

He added, “As shown in the video, making the person sit or asking them to chew ginger is not advisable. In fact, during such an emergency, the patient should be made to lie down, rest, and emergency medical services should be activated immediately. Some medications can be taken at home in such situations, but if we are strictly discussing home remedies, it must be clearly understood that these medications should only be taken under medical guidance — preferably under a telephonic prescription from a specialist.”

According to the doctor, making the person sit with their legs crossed or pulled close to the abdomen, as shown in the video, will not have any beneficial effect: “In fact, it may give a false sense of doing something helpful and cause euphoria, but it will not prevent or improve the condition. Even chewing ginger will not help in an acute cardiac event.”

Dr Bansal added, “So, to reiterate, the information shown in the video (by HIIMS) is not true. The only effect of ginger that has been studied and established over the years is its long-term antioxidant benefit and some protective effect against hypertension and cardiovascular disease. But this is in the context of long-term consumption — not in acute situations such as a heart attack.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.