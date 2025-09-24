Orthopaedic surgeon says 'lower back pain is world’s no. 1 cause of disability', shares 3 common mistakes that worsen it

Lower-back pain affects millions of people worldwide, making everyday activities like sitting, bending, or lifting a struggle. Often ignored or dismissed as a minor issue, it can become a major cause of disability if not addressed in time. Orthopaedic and sports surgeon Dr Obaidur Rahman shares in his September 23 Instagram post 3 simple and effective ways to ease pain and strengthen your back. (Also read: Orthopaedic surgeon shares 8 everyday habits that put your lungs, heart and other organs at risk: ‘Loud music…' ) Dr Rahman warns that poor sitting positions worsen lower-back pain, a leading global disability issue.(Shutterstock)

According to the World Health Organisation, in 2020, low back pain (LBP) affected 619 million people worldwide. This number is expected to rise to 843 million by 2050, driven largely by population growth and ageing. LBP is the leading cause of disability globally and represents the condition for which the largest number of people could benefit from rehabilitation.

“Lower-back pain is now the world’s #1 cause of disability. Stop guessing. Start fixing,” Dr Rahman wrote in the caption. According to him, your back pain will never improve if you keep doing these 3 things daily:

1. Cross-legged sitting or poor posture

If you maintain a cross-legged or slouched sitting position, it aggravates your back pain. It causes your lumbar spine to flex excessively, which can lead to herniation of the discs.

2. Riding a bike or scooter

This increases vertical compression on your spine. The discs, which act as shock absorbers, can get pushed backwards, increasing the risk of herniation.

3. Forward bending and weight lifting

Flexion loading while lifting weights or repeatedly bending forward also prevents your back from healing properly.

"Essentially, you need to create an environment for your discs to heal. Avoid activities and postures that put unnecessary pressure on your spine, and focus on movements that support recovery," concludes Dr Rahman.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.