AIIMS gastrologist shares 3 simple tests that can ‘literally save your life’ and detect hidden health risks early

Many serious digestive conditions, including liver, stomach, and intestinal disorders, develop quietly without obvious symptoms in the early stages. By the time signs appear, the disease may have progressed significantly. To help detect potential issues before they become life-threatening, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford universities, shares in his October 25 Instagram post 3 simple, routine tests that everyone should consider. (Also read: Apollo orthopaedic surgeon says ‘calcium is not enough for bones’; shares how to keep them healthy and strong for life ) Dr. Sethi advocates routine tests to combat hidden health risks for all ages. (Freepik)

1. Lipid profile test

“High LDL cholesterol and triglycerides are early warning signs for heart disease. Globally, nearly 4 in 10 adults have high cholesterol, often without any symptoms,” explains Dr Sethi. Regular lipid profile tests help detect these risks early and allow timely intervention.

2. Blood sugar test

“High blood sugar silently damages your heart, kidneys, and brain. Over 500 million people worldwide have diabetes, and half of them don’t even know it,” warns Dr Sethi. A simple blood sugar test can uncover hidden risks and prevent severe complications.

3. Bone density test

“After 40, bones start weakening faster. Low bone density means even a small fall can cause a fracture. Around 1 in 3 women and 1 in 5 men over 50 will suffer an osteoporosis-related fracture,” says Dr Sethi. Early screening helps in taking preventive measures to maintain bone health.

“As a doctor, my advice is simple: prevention is always cheaper and smarter than a cure. Share this widely to spread awareness,” concludes Dr Sethi.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.