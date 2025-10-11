AIIMS Raipur orthopaedic surgeon shares '1 silent problem' that damages women's knees: ‘Even simple stiffness can…’

Knee pain and joint problems are becoming more common, particularly among women, and often develop quietly without obvious symptoms. Many overlook early signs, which can lead to chronic issues over time. Dr Dushyant Chouhan, orthopaedic and sports injury surgeon at AIIMS Raipur, shares in his September 2 Instagram post the "1 silent problem" that can damage women's knees and shares tips on how to protect them before it's too late. (Also read: Mumbai orthopaedic surgeon warns ‘stop taking paracetamol for every headache’, shares ways to identify causes ) Ignoring knee stiffness can lead to arthritis and knee replacement, warns expert.(Shutterstock)

Could your knees be signalling an early problem

"She was just 38 years old… no accident. No big injury. Yet every morning, when she got up from bed, her knees felt stiff. Climbing stairs became painful… even sitting cross-legged felt impossible," explained Dr Dushyant.

He added, “Her family said, 'It's just weakness.' Some told her, 'It's normal after kids.' Others said, 'Maybe low calcium.' But the truth was different. Her knee cartilage was slowly wearing out… a silent problem that starts in women much earlier than they expect.”

Early signs that women should not ignore

"The shocking part?" he continued. "If ignored, this simple stiffness can lead to severe arthritis… and sometimes even the need for knee replacement."

Early signs most women ignore, according to Dr Chouchan:

Morning stiffness in the knees

Pain while climbing stairs

Difficulty sitting on the floor

Grinding or cracking sound in the knees

"Don't wait until surgery becomes the only option," Dr Chouchan warned, urging women to pay attention to early symptoms and take preventive steps for joint health.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.