Orthopaedic surgeon recommends 6 foods to reduce arthritis pain: From omega-3 rich chia seeds to low-fat tofu

Arthritis affects joints significantly, causing pain during movement. This significantly affects daily functioning. It is one of the most common musculoskeletal issues people face. As per a World Health Organization report from 2023, in 2019 alone, 528 million people around the world were afflicted with osteoarthritis, and by 2025, the number's only gone up. Joint pain is common in arthritis.(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Diet is one of the ways to manage chronic pain. Dr Dheeraj Batheja, consultant - orthospine, orthopaedics and spine surgery at Artemis Hospitals, told HT Lifestyle that the diet helps to lower the inflammation.

He said, “Medications help with symptoms, but diet is very important for lowering inflammation and keeping joints healthy. Some foods have nutrients that can help lower inflammation, protect cartilage and make joints work better overall.”

In fact, one of the major benefits of improving your dietary choices is improved mobility. “ People with arthritis may have less pain, be able to move more easily and be healthier overall if they choose their food carefully,” Dr Batheja added.

The doctor identified 5 key food groups that support joint health. He categorised them based on the nutritional profile. Some are essential macronutrients like protein, while others are micronutrients like healthy fats. A well-rounded diet lowers the inflammation level and mitigates pain.

Here are the 5 groups of food Dr Batheja suggested:

1. Foods rich in Omega-3

Try adding chia seeds to your diet.(Picture credit: Freepik)

Chia seeds, flaxseeds, and fatty fish like salmon, mackerel and sardines are all good sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

These good fats help reduce swelling and inflammation in the joints, which makes it easier to move and less stiff.

2. Low-fat protein sources

Tofu is an alternative to traditional paneer. (Shutterstock)

Lean proteins like chicken, turkey, tofu and beans are important for repairing muscles and tissues without adding extra saturated fat, which can cause inflammation.

3. Fruits and vegetables high in antioxidants

Spinach is high in antioxidants. (Freepik)

Vitamin C and beta-carotene are two examples of antioxidants that are found in berries, oranges, spinach and broccoli.

These help get rid of harmful free radicals, which cut down on joint damage and swelling.

4. Whole grains

Brown rice is a healthier alternative.(Freepik)

Oats, brown rice, and quinoa are all high in fibre, which can lower C-reactive protein, it is a sign of inflammation in the body.

They help keep your heart and joints healthy.

5. Seeds and nuts

Add almonds to your diet as they are rich in healthy fats. (Pixabay)

Almonds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds are all good sources of healthy fats, vitamin E, and magnesium.

This can help with inflammation and bone health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.