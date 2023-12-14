According to health experts, living well with arthritis involves a critical distinction between age-related osteoarthritis and inflammatory rheumatoid arthritis. Early diagnosis, facilitated by symptoms and X Rays and blood tests, is paramount. Living well with Arthritis : Strategies for a pain-free life (Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Yash Gulati, Senior Consutant, Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement and Spine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi, revealed, “Specific drugs can effectively control or eradicate rheumatoid arthritis if diagnosed early. For both types, managing symptoms includes anti-inflammatory medications, weight control, physiotherapy, muscle strengthening and Yoga.”

He added, “In advanced end-stage arthritis, not responding to mentioned measures, Joint Replacement is a very good option. It is now possible to change only part of the joint such as partial or half knee replacement of knee joint, which is a much smaller operation and gives excellent results. This is especially suited for elderly. Surgery has been made less painful more precise were more predictable result with the help of Robotic surgery. Post-replacement, ongoing care through muscle strengthening, weight management, and proactive medical consultation is essential to ensure joint health.”

Dr Yash Gulati advised, “Recognising the type of arthritis and adopting a multifaceted approach, including medical intervention, lifestyle adjustments and potentially joint replacement, enables individuals to navigate the challenges of arthritis and lead fulfilling lives. Regular consultation with healthcare professionals ensures tailored care throughout the journey, promoting overall well-being for those living with arthritis.”

Asserting that living well with mild to moderate arthritis in the knees is achievable by adopting preventive measures and managing existing symptoms, Dr Amit Nath Misra , Director and HOD- Orthopedics and Joint Replacement at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospitals, recommended, “Prioritise nutrition by increasing protein intake and maintaining proper hydration with at least 2.5 liters of fluids daily, predominantly water. Incorporate moderate daily exercise, such as cycling on a static cycle for 10 to 15 minutes or swimming in the summers—these non-resistance exercises benefit arthritic knees. Regular walks on flat surfaces also contribute positively. Avoid squatting on the floor, as it can harm arthritic knees, and minimize stair climbing, opting for lifts when possible. Following these tips can reduce pain levels, making arthritis more manageable and potentially preventing the need for surgery or interventions.”