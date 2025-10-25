Apollo orthopaedic surgeon says ‘calcium is not enough for bones’; shares how to keep them healthy and strong for life

We often think popping a calcium tablet is enough to keep our bones strong, but that’s only part of the story. Our bones support every move we make, from walking to lifting, and keeping them healthy means more than just preventing fractures. Dr Raheja highlights nutrients essential for healthy bones. (Freepik)

Dr Anil Raheja, orthopaedics and spine expert with 20 years of experience at Apollo Spectra, Karol Bagh, Delhi, shared in his September 3 Instagram post why calcium alone isn’t enough and revealed simple ways to keep your bones strong, flexible, and healthy for life. (Also read: Oncologist with 15 years of experience warns ‘80% of cancer patients miss these early signs’; shares key symptoms )

Is calcium alone enough for healthy bones

“Friends, is calcium alone enough for your bones? The answer is no. Magnesium and phosphorus are equally important,” says Dr Anil. He further highlights the importance of a holistic approach to bone health.

“Calcium provides strength to your bones, but magnesium is crucial for calcium absorption and is found in foods like almonds and dry fruits. Phosphorus, present in eggs, chicken, lentils, and almonds, works alongside calcium to maintain bone structure,” explains Dr Raheja.

Bones are living tissues that require a balance of nutrients to stay strong, flexible, and healthy. Relying solely on calcium supplements is not enough. According to Dr Raheja, magnesium and phosphorus play a key role in ensuring that calcium is properly utilised and your bones remain resilient.

How can you keep your bones strong and flexible

He also emphasises that maintaining bone health goes beyond diet. Regular physical activity, weight-bearing exercises, and a lifestyle that supports overall wellness are equally important.

Dr Raheja sums up his advice with a simple mantra:

Strong bones need a balance of nutrients

Calcium works best with the support of other minerals

Healthy bones = Better mobility and a more active life

“Your bones support every move you make. Treat them well with the right nutrients, exercise, and lifestyle habits, and they’ll keep you moving strong for life,” Dr Raheja concludes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.