Punjab oncologist with 15 years of experience warns ‘80% of cancer patients miss these early signs’; shares key symptoms

Our bodies often give us subtle signals when something isn’t quite right. Fatigue, unexplained changes in appetite, or persistent minor discomforts are easy to brush off as stress or ageing. Yet, some of these seemingly normal signs could point to more serious health issues. Recognising subtle health signals can save lives, says oncologist. (Freepik)

Dr Anchal Aggarwal, clinical and radiation oncologist from Punjab with over 15 years of experience, warns that 80 percent of cancer patients miss these early symptoms. Here’s what to watch for before it’s too late. (Also read: Hyderabad oncologist explains whether stress can really ‘increase your cancer risk’; shares how it impacts your body )

Why early signs of cancer often missed

Most people think cancer comes without warning. But the truth, says Dr Anchal, is that “80% of cancer patients had early signs. They were just too common, ignored, or brushed off as ‘normal.’ By the time they took it seriously… it was too late.”

She explains that many early symptoms can appear minor or ordinary, which is why they often go unnoticed. But paying attention to your body and acting on these signals can make a critical difference.

Common symptoms you shouldn’t ignore

According to Dr Anchal, if you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, don’t ignore them:

Unexplained fatigue that doesn’t improve with rest

Persistent pain in any body part without a known cause

Changes in skin or moles, new growth, bleeding, colour change

According to Dr. Anchal Aggarwal, early detection of health issues is vital. (Google Gemini)

Unexplained weight loss or appetite change

Lumps or swelling anywhere in the body

Long-lasting cough or hoarseness

“These may look minor, but your body is always speaking,” Dr Aggarwal adds. Her advice is clear: listen to your body, take note of persistent changes, and consult a doctor promptly. Early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes and save lives.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.