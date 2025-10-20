Hyderabad oncologist explains whether stress can really ‘increase your cancer risk’; shares how it impacts your body

We all experience stress in our daily lives, whether from work, family, or other pressures, and it’s often linked to a variety of health problems. But can stress actually increase the risk of developing serious illnesses like cancer? Dr Saadvik Raghuram, oncologist at Arete Hospitals, Hyderabad, shared in his October 19 Instagram post the relationship between stress and cancer, separating myths from scientific facts. (Also read: Faridabad oncologist warns women not to ignore this first sign of breast cancer: ‘Any female above 40 should take…’ ) Dr. Raghuram discusses complex relationship between stress and cancer risk. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Can stress really promote cancer

“Constantly stressed, does that mean you’re at an increased risk of cancer? Let us separate fear from facts,” says Dr Saadvik. He explains that laboratory and animal studies have shown that stress hormones can promote cancer growth. “Stress can modulate your immunity, increase inflammation, and even impair DNA repair mechanisms,” Dr Raghuram notes, highlighting the biological pathways through which stress could theoretically affect cancer development.

He adds, “However, when human trials were conducted, the results were mixed. Some studies suggested that constant stress may increase the risk of certain cancers, while other trials found no significant effect of stress on cancer occurrence at all.”

Link between stress and cancer risk

Dr Raghuram emphasises that the human body is far more complex than controlled lab conditions. “While it’s important to manage stress for overall well-being, the evidence linking stress directly to cancer in humans is not definitive,” he says. “Focusing on a healthy lifestyle, regular medical check-ups, and mental wellness can go a long way in reducing overall health risks.”

He concludes, “Understanding stress, its effects, and learning to cope effectively can help improve quality of life, even if its direct link to cancer isn’t fully proven.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.