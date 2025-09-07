Laparoscopic surgeon warns women not to ignore abdominal pain, reveals 5 serious health issues it could indicate

Abdominal pain in women is common, and many may overlook or downplay it. Most importantly, they confuse it with regular issues like menstrual cramps or digestive discomfort. But, Dr Pankaj Sharma, director of the department of bariatric, general and laparoscopic surgery at Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh and founder at Shalya Clinic, Rohini in New Delhi, told HT Lifestyle that it should not be taken casually. DGBI symptoms include abdominal pain, bloating, acid reflux.(Shutterstock)

In fact, according to his clinical observation, one of the common complaints from women is mostly abdominal pain. And women dismiss these symptoms mostly. But this causes a delay in treatment and diagnosis at an advanced stage.

Dr Sharma shared his experience of how the situation escalates by revealing one of the frequent patterns among his patients, “I frequently see women who lived with gallstone pain for months, thinking it was acidity or indigestion. By the time they come to us, surgery is often the only option."

Describing how all kinds of pain require medical attention, he said, “Abdominal pain should never be ignored, whether it’s dull, sharp, or recurring." Earlier diagnosis, as per him, helps in better outcomes. Further, when things get complicated, the doctor observed that many women regretted waiting too long.

Awareness is the first step towards acknowledging that abdominal pain is something more than everyday discomfort, particularly for women.

Dr Sharma listed 5 potential health issues abdominal pain could be associated with, along with signs when one should visit a doctor promptly:

5 common overlooked conditions behind abdominal pain

Endometriosis pain is very difficult to manage, and different from regular period pain. (Shutterstock)

1. Gallstones

Gallstones are particularly common in women due to hormonal influences, obesity, and dietary factors.

They can cause severe pain in the upper right abdomen, often after fatty meals.

2. Appendicitis

Appendicitis can mimic menstrual cramps or general stomach pain in women, leading to misdiagnosis or delayed treatment.

A ruptured appendix is a life-threatening emergency.

3. Endometriosis

Though gynaecological, endometriosis often presents as severe lower abdominal pain and is commonly confused with gastrointestinal issues.

It requires careful evaluation and sometimes surgical intervention.

4. Ovarian cysts

Many women ignore bloating or dull pelvic pain, assuming it is related to their cycle.

Large cysts can twist (ovarian torsion) and require urgent surgery.

5. Hernias

Women often overlook groin or abdominal bulges, assuming them to be weight gain.

Untreated hernias can lead to obstruction or strangulation, both surgical emergencies.

When should women seek medical help?

Abdominal pain along with a bloated belly, fever indicates something serious, requiring medical attention. (Shutterstock)

Severe pain that does not subside with rest.

Pain associated with vomiting, fever, or bloating.

Persistent changes in digestion or bowel habits.

Pain that worsens after eating.

Pain interferes with daily activities.

In the end, Dr Sharma shared a very important piece of advice: “If abdominal pain is persistent or unusual for you, don’t self-medicate with painkillers or dismiss it as ‘normal.’ A simple ultrasound or diagnostic laparoscopy can save you from serious complications.”

Often, women ignore their abdominal pain due to family responsibilities, confusion with period cramps, and other reasons. Instead, they resort to home-based treatments, which often include painkillers. However, this is not the right approach, as timely diagnosis can prevent complications. As Dr Sharma reminded, modern laparoscopic treatment techniques include minimally invasive surgeries and shorter recovery times.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.