Gynaecologist reveals warning signs of a ‘not-normal’ period: Lasting longer than a week to severe cramps

The bedrock of your menstrual cycle is hormones. And if your body's normal functioning gets disrupted, hormone levels get affected too, and they fluctuate, and in turn, changes are visible in your period's flow, duration and pain. These changes can show up in many distinct ways. Identifying anomalies in your period can help you catch health issues early on, and you can take the necessary steps for treatment.

Dr Vaishali Joshi, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, told HT Lifestyle that a normal period usually arrives every 21 to 35 days and lasts for 2 to 7 days, with flow that may be light or heavy, and small variations from month to month are natural. Anything otherwise, including drastic changes or becoming too painful, needs to be checked by a doctor and shouldn't ideally be dismissed as normal.

She said,“When periods suddenly become very heavy, irregular, or unusually painful, it may point to an underlying health issue. Paying attention to these changes is important because your cycle often reflects hormonal balance, reproductive health, and even nutrition.”

Changes which require medical attention

If your period is irregular, consult a doctor to see if it's PCOS. (Shutterstock)

What are some of the warning signs you need to look out for? Dr Joshi revealed, “Very heavy bleeding that soaks pads or tampons quickly, bleeding between periods, missing cycles for several months, or periods lasting longer than a week are not normal. Severe cramps that interrupt daily activities are also a concern.”

What can these health problems be? These symptoms can be a clue to several health conditions. As the gynaecologist explained, they may indicate thyroid problems, fibroids, or polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

While these abnormal period symptoms can be traced back to underlying health problems, they can also result in additional issues. Dr Joshi pointed out that heavy or continuous bleeding may cause low iron levels and reduced haemoglobin, which leads to fatigue and weakness.

Another cause of concern for menstruating women is irregularity. The gynaecologist, however, assured that for young girls, in the first couple of years, irregular periods can be normal. But older women who have been menstruating for a long time shouldn’t ignore irregular periods.

This is why medical attention is of utmost importance for any out-of-the-ordinary symptoms. Not only can the underlying causes, like thyroid, worsen if left untreated, but the additional consequences of these symptoms, like low iron level, may trigger a new set of health complications.

How to tackle the common period changes?

While medical attention cannot be replaced by regular home remedies, some practices offer gentle support to manage your symptoms daily. Whether it’s eating a nutrition-rich diet for a healthy flow or using heating pads to ease cramps, here are some tips Dr Joshi shared:

Adequate nutrition: Eating a balanced diet with iron-rich foods like spinach, lentils, eggs, or jiggery helps prevent weakness and fatigue. If your flow suddenly becomes much heavier, adding more leafy greens, beans, and jaggery to your meals can help replace lost iron. Hydration: Maintaining good hydration during periods helps to correct fluid loss and better pain management. Stress management: Managing stress is equally important, as anxiety and poor sleep can disturb hormonal balance. Gentle yoga, deep breathing, or even a short walk can help regulate stress levels. Heating: For cramps, a warm bath or a heating pad can offer natural relief.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.