AIIMS-trained neurologist shares 5 ways to stay safe from Delhi's air pollution: ‘Keep windows, doors closed; open at…’

Air pollution has become a major concern for those living in North India, particularly in Delhi. Several parts of Delhi have been recording pollution levels in the 'severe' category. Amid this, it is essential to adopt measures to protect yourself and your family from toxic air pollution. Delhi’s air is getting worse every winter and people are literally breathing poison as the city converts into a gas chamber. (Freepik)

Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist trained at AIIMS, shared 5 ways to protect yourself from Delhi's air pollution in an Instagram post on November 4. Sharing these measures, Dr Chawla criticised, “While Beijing’s AQI dropped from 754 (2013) to just 47 (2025) after strict climate action, Delhi’s air is getting worse every winter. Schools are shutting, visibility is zero, and people are literally breathing poison. Delhi is converting into a gas chamber. If lockdowns were for COVID, maybe the next one will be for air pollution.”

Here are the 5 measures he suggested in the post:

How to stay safe from Delhi's air pollution

The five key measures Dr Chawla offered began with recommendations to remain indoors as much as possible, avoiding opening windows before the afternoon, and using an N95 mask, as the city has become a ‘gas chamber.’ So, to protect yourself and your family from the poisonous air present in North India, especially Delhi, definitely do these five things:

1. Stay indoors as much as possible

Keep your house windows and doors closed at all times and stay indoors as much as possible, Dr Chawla suggested. “You can open the windows and doors only between 1 and 3 PM in the day, when you feel that the sun is bright, so that the house gets proper ventilation,” he suggested.

Furthermore, he advised against cleaning inside the house using a dry cloth. Instead, he suggested using a wet cloth so that the dust does not rise. “Please do not light up things inside the house like burning dhoop (incense for worship), agarbatti (incense sticks), or anything else that causes excessive smoke,” he advised.

5 ways to stay safe from Delhi's air pollution. (Google Gemini)

2. Use an N95 mask

Next, he recommended using an N95 mask if you are stepping out of the house. The neurologist added, “If there are elderly people at home, do not let them go for morning walks or evening walks, and if there are children, do not let them play in the park. Exercise at home. You can go up and down the stairs. You can do yoga. If you have a treadmill or a stationary bike at home, you can exercise with it. You can do weightlifting.”

3. Get an air purifier

“If you can afford an air purifier, buy one. But keep in mind that the air purifier you are buying should be appropriate for the size of your room,” the neurologist advised.

4. Work from home

The neurologist also emphasised that if you work in a corporate office and your company permits it, consider working from home.

5. Leave Delhi for a while

Lastly, the neurologist suggested. if you can afford it and your profession allows working from home, then leave the poisonous air of Delhi for a few weeks. “Because this city has become a gas chamber,” he warned.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.