The detection of new COVID-19 variants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 in several states of India has resulted in an increase in active cases for the country. Preventative healthcare professionals are strongly urging citizens to follow safety precautions seriously. One of the best ways to stay protected continues to be masking up with a high-grade N95 mask. N95 masks, unlike surgical and cloth masks, fit tightly around the face and have better filtration systems that can capture 95% of particles in the air, including viruses. Having an N95 mask around, whether you are commuting, travelling, or in packed public places, can be a lifesaver. In this guide, we have compiled the best N95 masks that are available online and are verified by safety standards. So, grab them to breathe more easily and safely. Stay protected during the Covid-19 surge by using the best N95 masks.(Adobe Stock)

10 N95 masks to stay protected during Covid-19 resurgence

Covid-19 in India is once again making headlines with its recent resurgence, with two new variants. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country has reported 1009 active cases as of May 29, 2025. Here are some of the best face masks to use for better protection.

Loading Suggestions...

Stay protected during the Covid-19 surge in India with this original N95 respirator mask. Featuring 6-layer filtration, including meltblown layers and a sweat-absorbing inner fabric, it offers comfort and high efficiency. Ideal for men and women facing the Covid-19 surge, its snug fit with an in-built nose pin helps prevent air leakage. It is perfect as a reusable Covid-19 face mask in Delhi’s pollution and coronavirus scenarios.

Specifications Certification CE, GMP, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, EN 149: 2001 + A1 : 2009 Material 6-layer filtration with 2 meltblown layers Reasons to buy Good quality Effective protection Sweat-absorbing layer Reasons to avoid Ear tightness for some Variable breathing comfort Click Here to Buy Careview N95 Anti Pollution Cotton N95 Reusable Unisex Face Mask, Ear Loop Style (Pack of 20, Black) Protective Fold Flat Mask with 6 Layered Filtration (With Head Mask Extender)

Loading Suggestions...

Protect yourself amid the Covid-19 spike with Daluci’s original N95 mask featuring a 5-layer filtration. This lightweight, reusable, Covid-19 vaccine-compatible face mask for men and women ensures comfort with adjustable nose clips and elastic ear loops. Ideal as a disposable face mask alternative during the coronavirus India outbreaks, it is designed for multiple uses.

ALSO READ: Best nebulizer masks: 6 top choices to breathe easily

Specifications Certification Not specified Material 5-layer filtration, non-woven fabric, adjustable nose clip Reasons to buy Reusable Adjustable nose clip Lightweight Reasons to avoid Poor elastic durability Inconsistent fit Click Here to Buy Daluci Anti Pollution N95 Reusable Unisex Non Woven fabric Face Mask, Ear Loop Style (Pack of 10) Protective Fold Flat Mask With 5 Layered Filtration, Without Valve

Loading Suggestions...

Trusted during the ongoing Covid-19 resurge, this ISI-certified N95 respirator mask offers 5-layer filtration, including meltblown fabric for superior protection. Its snug fit and UV sterilisation make it a reliable Covid-19 face mask for men, women, and kids. Ideal for the Covid-19 surge in India, it ensures safety amid rising cases and pollution, delivering comfort and durability.

Specifications Certification US FDA, CE, WHO-GMP, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, ISI/BIS Material 5 layers including 2 meltblown, hot air cotton, spun bond Reasons to buy Certified UV sterilised Effective filtration Reasons to avoid Ear loop durability concerns Size may not be suitable for all Click Here to Buy SISO Unisex ISI Mark/BIS Certified N95 5 Layer Melt Blown Face Mask FFP2 (White, Pack of 10)

Loading Suggestions...

Fight the coronavirus resurgence with Promisca’s original N95 mask featuring 5genuine filtration layers. Designed for high comfort with soft ear loops and an adjustable nose clip, it provides a secure fit during the Covid-19 surge in India. This reusable Covid-19 face mask suits men and women seeking effective protection amid the Covid-19 spike by offering breathable yet robust defense.

Specifications Certification DRDO, CE, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, BIS Material 5-ply with meltblown and hot air cotton, ultrasonic sealing, skin-friendly Reasons to buy Certified by DRDO & BIS Premium material Good breathing space Reasons to avoid Durability inconsistency Click Here to Buy Promisca N95 Reusable Face Mask, Protective 5 Layered Filtration with Meltblown and Hot Air Cotton Layers (Pack of 5, Multicolour) for Men Women and Children

Loading Suggestions...

Ensure your child’s safety during the Covid-19 surge in India with this specially designed original N95 mask for kids. With 5 layers of genuine filtration and breathable fabric, it offers comfort and protection against coronavirus. Ideal as a Covid face mask for kids, it fits ages 5-10 and features soft ear loops to prevent irritation during extended wear.

Specifications Certification DRDO, CE, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, BIS Material Same 5-ply design as adult version, sized for kids under 12 Reasons to buy Certified Breathable Designed for kids Reasons to avoid Size inconsistency Click Here to Buy Promisca Kids Non woven Ear Loop Style Protective 5 layered filtration with genuine Melt Blown and Hot Air Cotton Layers N95 Face Mask (Multicolour Small) -Pack of 5/10+2

Loading Suggestions...

Ideal for the Covid-19 emergence in India, this original N95 mask features 5-layer PM2.5 filtration with activated carbon filters. The soft cotton mask offers comfort even in hot weather and is washable for reuse. Perfect as a Covid face mask for men and women, it includes two replaceable filters lasting up to 100 hours each, providing reliable protection against pollution and coronavirus.

Specifications Certification Not specified Material Cotton mask with 5-layer PM2.5 activated carbon filters (replaceable) Reasons to buy Reusable Washable Soft cotton Reasons to avoid Smaller fit Click Here to Buy PureMe Cotton Reuseable N95 Mask (Black, With Valve, Pack of 1) for Unisex

Loading Suggestions...

Trusted during the Covid-19 surge in India, this NIOSH-approved disposable face mask delivers 95% filtration efficiency against dust and airborne particles. Its adjustable nose clip and two-strap design ensure a secure fit, helping reduce fogging of eyewear. Essential as an original N95 respirator mask, it is ideal for men and women facing the Covid-19 spike.

ALSO READ: Best nebulizer machines: Top 10 options to manage asthma, flu and more respiratory conditions

Specifications Certification NIOSH approved Material Two-strap design, cushioning Reasons to buy Authentic Reliable Good filtration Reasons to avoid Some find it uncomfortable/tight Click Here to Buy 3M Unisex 8210 Disposable Respirator N95 Face Mask, Non Woven Fabric, Metal Nose Clip And Elastic Headband, Niosh Approved, Particulate Anti Air Pollution Respirator (Pack Of 10), White

Loading Suggestions...

Made in India and DRDO certified, this anti-fog N95 mask protects against air pollutants and coronavirus. Soft, breathable, and reusable for up to 100 hours, it offers comfort with a nose cushion. Suitable as a Covid-19 face mask for men and women, it helps reduce heat and moisture build-up.

Specifications Certification Made in India, CE, FDA, ISO, GMP, FFP2 certified Material High quality, soft material Reasons to buy Durable Well-designed Reasons to avoid Mixed reviews on fit Click Here to Buy Sassoon Reusable Unisex Anti Fog N95 Mask with Nose Cushion (Multi color pack of 10)

Loading Suggestions...

DRDO and BIS tested with 6-layer filtration, this original N95 respirator mask protects against Covid-19 in India and pollution. Its 3D design minimises lip contact while head loops prevent ear pain. Moreover, it also offers zero fogging for glasses and superior breathability.

ALSO READ: Top 8 retinol serums in India for age-defying and acne-free skin

Specifications Certification DRDO and BIS approved Material Super soft hydrophilic non woven Reasons to buy Excellent protection Breathable Good design Reasons to avoid Mixed reviews on comfort Click Here to Buy Weldots Nonwoven Fabric Pack Of 20 Fender Premium N95 Mask For Men & Women Reusable Face Mask Kf94 Mask 6 Layer Drdo, Isi (Bis) Certified Ffp2 Protection Head Loops Black

Loading Suggestions...

A trusted original N95 respirator mask for men and women, this 3M disposable face mask is NIOSH/MSHA approved and perfect for protection against Covid-19 in India. The adjustable nose clip reduces eyewear fogging and ensures a snug fit during. However, it may be less effective with beards due to air leakage, but it is reliable for everyday Covid face mask protection.

Specifications Certification NIOSH/MSHA certified Material Comfortable material Reasons to buy Comfortable fit Genuine product No fogging with eyewear Reasons to avoid may cause air leakage Click Here to Buy 3M NIOSH Certified Disposable Respirator (White, N95, Pack of 20) for Unisex

Top features of the best N95 masks:

N95 mask Filtration layers Certifications Nose clip Careview N95 Mask 6 layers CE, GMP, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, EN 149:2001 + A1:2009 Built-in adjustable nose pin Daluci N95 Mask 5 layers Not explicitly listed Adjustable nose bridge clip SISO N95 Mask 5 layers US FDA, CE, WHO-GMP, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, ISI/BIS certified Inside PP nose wire Promisca N95 (Regular) 5 layers DRDE tested, CE, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, BIS/ISI certified Adjustable nose bridge clip Promisca Kids N95 5 layers DRDE, CE, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, BIS certified Adjustable nose clip PureMe Reusable Cotton N95 Mask PM2.5, 5-layer filter with activated carbon; each filter has ~100 hours life Not NIOSH certified; not DRDO certified (uses PM2.5 filter, not true N95) Cushion; users note scientific design and added comfort 3M 8210 Disposable Respirator N95 ≥95% filtration of non-oil-based particles; suitable for biological particles NIOSH approved Adjustable aluminum nose clip with cushioning nose foam Sassoon Reusable N95 Mask N95 filtration; claims up to 100 hours of reuse per mask DRDO, CE, FDA, ISO, GMP, FFP2 certified Soft nose cushion Weldots Fender N95 (KF94/Willow Shape) 6-layer filtration DRDO & BIS tested (not NIOSH); KF94 design standards 100% aluminum nose strip 3M NIOSH Certified (Pack of 20) ≥95% filtration; designed to prevent fogging and leakage NIOSH & MSHA approved Yes

How to choose the right N95 mask?

Before picking an N95 mask, keep these five essentials in mind to ensure comfort, safety, and durability:

1. Comfort and fit: Seek a tight fit without oppressive pressure. In general, headband-style masks fit better than ear loops, especially when wearing them for extended periods of time. The correct size guarantees that the mask won't slip or gape, and a soft nose cushion avoids pressure marks. It won't protect if it is too loose, and it will hurt if it is too tight.

2. Breathability: Do you spend the entire day wearing your mask? Choose one that has multiple layers of filtration without sacrificing airflow. Particles are kept out while air flows freely, thanks to electrostatic filters and 3D designs. If you plan to wear a heavier-duty mask outdoors or for extended periods at work, read reviews first because some of them may feel stifling despite providing high protection.

3. Fog control: Your mask isn't sealing properly if your glasses fog up. To keep air away from your lenses, pick a mask with a tight upper seal and a flexible nose clip. Additionally, headbands keep the mask in place. Because of their clever fit, masks like the Weldots Fender KF94 are renowned for having little fogging.

4. Reusability and durability: Not all N95s are disposable. Up to 100 hours of use is claimed by some reusable models. Look for a robust structure that won't collapse, multi-layered fabric, and strong elastic bands. Steer clear of thin masks that lose their shape or seal after a few uses.

5. Skin-friendliness: Choose a mask with gentle, hypoallergenic inner layers if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin. Steer clear of fabrics with a rough or artificial feel. Choose masks marked as skin-safe or derma-tested because some users claim that certain materials cause irritation around the chin or nose.

Similar articles for you:

Menstrual Hygiene Day: 10 must-have period products for a stain and stress-free cycle

Whey protein vs plant protein: What works better for muscle gain, weight loss and recovery? Best picks for you

National Sunscreen Day 2025: From gel to stick, 10 must-have SPF products for summer

Frequently asked questions Can I reuse N95 masks? Yes, some N95 masks are reusable for up to 100 hours, but most disposable ones should not be reused. Always check the manufacturer’s instructions for reuse guidelines.

Do N95 masks protect against viruses? Yes, N95 masks filter at least 95% of airborne particles, including viruses. However, they don’t eliminate the risk completely. Therefore, proper fit and hygiene practices are still essential.

Are N95 masks safe for long hours? N95 masks are safe for extended use, especially those with breathable fabric and headbands. Choose a well-fitted, skin-friendly mask to avoid discomfort, suffocation, or irritation during long wear.

Do N95 masks fog up glasses? Masks with a snug nose clip and headband design reduce fogging. Look for anti-fog or well-sealing masks to keep your vision clear while wearing glasses.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.