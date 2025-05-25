National Sunscreen Day 2025: From gel to stick, 10 must-have SPF products for summer

Don't let harmful UV rays win this summer! As National Sunscreen Day 2025 approaches on May 27, it's the perfect time to upgrade your sun protection. This day serves as an alarm clock to remind you just how important it is to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. With the rise in skin damage, pigmentation, and premature ageing caused by sun exposure, finding the right sunscreen is essential. Sunscreen shields your skin from these damaging effects and helps maintain its health and youthfulness. So, take a moment to reassess your sun protection habits and choose an SPF product that suits your skin type and lifestyle. Remember, consistent application is the key to glowing, protected skin all year round. Check out this list of the best sunscreen options for you. This National Sunscreen Day, include the goodness of SPFs to your daily routine.(Adobe Stock)

National Sunscreen Day: 10 best sunscreens for every skin type

Sunscreen is essential for everyone, regardless of age, gender or skin tone. It helps to prevent skin cancer and premature ageing (American Academy of Dermatology Association). Here are some of the best sunscreen brands that you may try:

Experience ultra-light, broad-spectrum protection against UVA, UVB, and blue light with Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunscreen. Its non-greasy, oil-free formula prevents shine and white cast and makes this best sunscreen perfect for all skin types, including oily and sensitive skin. Water-resistant and dermatologist-tested, it may keep your skin safe from sun damage without clogging pores or feeling heavy.

Specifications Concern Sun protection Skin type Combination Special feature Dermatologically tested

This lightweight, fragrance-free aqua gel sunscreen for face combines hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to deliver deep hydration while providing broad-spectrum UVA/UVB and blue light protection. Ideal for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin, this best sunscreen for women and men absorbs quickly without clogging pores or leaving a greasy feel. It not only shields your skin, but also helps reduce fine lines and improve texture, making it a perfect daily sunscreen.

Specifications Scent Unscented Skin type All Active ingredient Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E

Minimalist offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with advanced UV filters and multi-vitamins like niacinamide and vitamins A, B5, and E. This lightweight cream repairs sun damage while soothing and hydrating skin without any white cast or heavy residue. Tested clinically, it suits oily and dry skin alike, which makes it a reliable daily sunscreen that nourishes and protects simultaneously.

Specifications Scent Unscented Skin type All Benefits UV protection

Protect your skin from the sun, pollution, and blue light with this hydrating, non-sticky gel sunscreen. Enriched with papaya and vitamin C, this best sunscreen brightens skin while preventing tanning and damage. Its water-light texture feels weightless and leaves no white cast, making it perfect for all skin types. Vegan, cruelty-free, and fragrance-free, it is a clean beauty choice for glowing, protected skin.

Specifications Scent Papaya Skin type All Special feature Non-sticky

This ultra-resistant, fragrance-free fluid sunscreen from La Roche-Posay provides very high UVA/UVB protection with advanced long UVA defense, ideal for sensitive skin. Its invisible, lightweight formula absorbs quickly without leaving residue, sweat-resistant for active days. Moreover, this sunscreen is perfect for those who need strong, reliable sun protection that feels weightless and won’t irritate even the most delicate skin types.

Specifications Scent Unscented Benefits Sun protection SPF 50

A convenient stick sunscreen designed for oily and combination skin, delivering high SPFprotection with a matte finish. Enriched with soothing mugwort and antioxidant-rich camellia, this best sunscreen stick calms irritation while fighting free radicals. Its non-greasy, shine-free texture makes it perfect for quick, mess-free touch-ups on the go without clogging pores or leaving a white cast.

Specifications Scent Green tea Benefits Smoothening Skin type All

This broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen stick protects against UVA/UVB rays while strengthening the skin barrier with strawberry extract, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides. It minimises tanning, hydrates, and offers a mess-free application, making it easy to reapply anytime. Its lightweight, fragrance-free formula leaves no white cast, is suitable for all skin types and is perfect for daily sun defense.

Specifications Concern Sun protection Skin type Oily Special feature Paraben-free

LAKMÉ’s invisible sunstick offers powerful broad-spectrum SPF 50+ protection with aweightless, non-oily texture and a super mattified finish. The tinted formula blends seamlessly on all skin tones, which makes it ideal for quick on-the-go application without any white cast. Moreover, this best sunscreen for oily skin is perfect for those who want reliable sun protection that feels light and invisible and controls shine throughout the day.

Specifications Concern Sun protection Skin type Combination Special feature Dermatologically tested

This fast-absorbing sunscreen spray provides broad-spectrum SPF 60 protection with zinc oxide and botanical extracts like rosemary and chamomile to soothe and hydrate skin. Its non-comedogenic, water-resistant formula shields from UVA, UVB, and environmental damage without stickiness. Ideal for men and women looking for high-level sun defense, this sunscreen spray feels refreshing and keeps skin moisturised all day.

Specifications Scent Aloe vera, chamomile SPF 60 Benefits UV protection

Protect your skin with this lightweight, quick-absorbing sunscreen body spray that offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and an instant cooling sensation. Infused with watermelon and aloe water, this best sunscreen spray soothes sun-exposed skin while being non-greasy and alcohol-free. Moreover, it is water and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes, which makes it perfect for active lifestyles and all skin types.

Specifications Concern Sun protection Skin type Dry Special feature Alcohol-free

Top features of the best sunscreens:

Best sunscreen SPF & PA rating Texture & finish Key features / ingredients Neutrogena Ultrasheer SPF 50+ PA++++ SPF 50+, PA++++ Ultra-light, dry touch, non-sticky, no white cast Helioplex tech, broad spectrum UVA/UVB, water resistant, suitable for oily/dry/sensitive, fragrance The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Aqua Gel SPF 50, PA++++ Ultra-light, non-greasy, no white cast, fragrance-free Hyaluronic acid (1%), Vitamin E, broad spectrum + blue light protection, non-comedogenic, suitable for oily/acne skin Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ SPF 50, PA++++ Lightweight cream, no white cast, non-greasy UV filters (Uvinul T 150, Avobenzone), multi-vitamins (A, B3, B5, E, F), broad spectrum, clinically tested Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ SPF 50+, PA++++ Lightweight gel, hydrating, non-sticky, no white cast Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C, APF tech (anti-pollution), broad spectrum + blue light protection, vegan & fragrance-free La Roche-Posay Anthelios Uvmune 400 SPF50+ SPF 50+ Invisible fluid, ultra-light, non-perfumed Ultra-long UVA protection, water & sweat resistant, suitable for sensitive skin Beauty of Joseon Matte Sun Stick SPF 50 PA++++ SPF 50, PA++++ Matte finish, non-greasy, stick format Mugwort (soothing), camellia (antioxidants), no white cast, ideal for oily/combination skin Dot & Key Strawberry Dew SPF 50 Stick SPF 50, PA+++ Stick, non-greasy, invisible finish Hyaluronic acid, ceramides, strawberry extract, strengthens skin barrier, minimizes tanning LAKMÉ Sun Expert Invisible Sunstick SPF 50+ PA++++ SPF 50+, PA++++ Tinted stick, invisible, super mattified, non-oily On-the-go application, no white cast, suitable for all skin types SunScoop Hydrating Face & Body Spray SPF 60 PA++++ SPF 60, PA++++ Lightweight fluid spray, quick absorbing, dewy finish Zinc oxide, rosemary, chamomile, aloe vera, oat milk, octocrylene, avobenzone, no harmful chemicals DOT & KEY Watermelon Cooling Body Spray SPF 40 PA+++ SPF 40, PA+++ Lightweight spray, non-greasy, cooling sensation Watermelon, aloe water, alcohol-free, broad spectrum UV protection, water & sweat resistant

What are the benefits of the best sunscreen?

This National Sunscreen Day, it is important to understand the benefits of using sunscreen to make the most out of this skincare product.

1. Cancer prevention: Regular use of sunscreen can reduce your risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma by about 40% and melanoma risk by 50% (Skin Cancer Foundation).

2. Prevents premature ageing: The best sunscreen for dry skin and also helps prevent premature ageing caused by the sun. It can reduce the appearance of wrinkles, sagging and age spots (Skin Cancer Foundation.)

3. Protects against UV rays: Applying the best sunscreen for face can keep your skin shielded from UV rays that cause sunburn and skin damage.

4. Prevents sunburn: Consistent use of sunscreen can also avoid painful sunburns and the redness, peeling and itching that come with it.

5. Protects against hyperpigmentation: It may even help prevent dark spots, uneven skin tone and melasma triggered or worsened by sun exposure.

