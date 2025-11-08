Delhi’s air quality nears ‘severe’ level, pollution crosses 400-mark in 15 stations

Delhi's air quality worsened on Saturday as pollution levels exceeded the 400-mark in many areas, making the national capital one of the most polluted cities in the country. People wear masks and ride Yulu bikes amid smog, near Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI)

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), reported at 4 pm every day, stood at 361 on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). It worsened further to 372 at 6pm.

According to the CPCB's Sameer app, which monitors real-time data from the city's 39 monitoring stations, at least 15 out of the 39 stations in Delhi reported an AQI at or above the 400-mark at 6pm.

These include Alipur (417), ITO (408), Punjabi Bagh (404), Nehru Nagar (407), Patparganj (403), Ashok Vihar (402), Sonia Vihar (401), Jahangirpuri (409), Rohini (408), Vivek Vihar (415), Narela (412), Wazirpur (424), Bawana (424), Chandni Chowk (400) and Burari Crossing (420).

In the NCR region, Noida recorded an AQI of 354, Greater Noida 336, and Ghaziabad 339, all of which fell into the 'very poor' category, as reported by PTI, citing CPCB data.

The AQI in the national capital on Saturday morning was in the ‘very poor’ category, with Delhi's overall air quality index reading at 355 at 8am.

On Friday, Delhi had recorded an AQI of 322, ranking first among the most polluted cities in the country. PM2.5 and PM10 continue to be the key pollutants on Saturday.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has predicted that the city's air quality will remain in the 'very poor' category over the next few days, according to PTI.

An AQI of 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 is considered ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 is considered ‘moderate’, 201-300 is considered ‘poor’, 301-400 is considered ‘very poor’, and 401-500 is considered ‘severe’, as per the CPCB classification.