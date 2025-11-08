Why GRAP-3 is not yet in force when AQI is not far from ‘severe’ in Delhi, how it's different from last year | Explained

People in Delhi are not just getting scratchy throats due to pollution but many are also scratching their heads wondering why stricter, Stage 3 measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were not yet in place. Delhi-NCR has seen breaches of the AQI 350 mark already.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

This, even as the Air Quality Index (AQI) again breached the 350-mark — a threshold set by the Supreme Court for it last year — on Saturday, November 8.

AQI in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category as its overall reading stood at 355, as of 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), news agency ANI reported. The 24-hour rolling average peaked at 388. This means difficulty in breathing, watery eyes, and scratchy throats, a harsh reminder of the long-term danger posed by high PM2.5 levels.

Currently, Stage 2 of GRAP is in effect, invoked on October 19 when the AQI first surpassed 300. This was less than a week after Stage 1 was imposed as AQI crossed 200.

The AQI has breached the 350-mark at least four times since Stage 2 began.

Measures under Stage 3 include a ban on the all older-emission-standard BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida. Schools up to Class 5 in Delhi-NCR would also be required to shift to “hybrid” lessons, meaning online mixed with in-person classes.

Why the 350 mark matters

In 2024, on December 5, the court directed the regulatory body CAQM to alter the pollution thresholds. This meant Stage 3, or ‘severe’ category measures, be put in place immediately once the AQI reached 350, shifting down from the original threshold of 400.

The court further said that Stage 4, or ‘severe-plus’ measures, be invoked at an AQI of 400 — 50 points lower than the original threshold here too.

The pollution control board did not respond to HT’s queries on why Stage 3 has not been implemented when the threhshold set last year has been reached. But an official shared some reasons, on the condition of not being named.

'Stage 2 is stricter already'

The official said that, after the SC’s suggestion last year, the board took steps to make measures under GRAP more stringent and effective.

A revised GRAP classification was issued on December 13 last year, which shifted certain measures from Stage 3 to 2.

This means some rules that would earlier come into effect by Stage 3 are already in effect under Stage 2 now.

According to government communication from last year, these include:

Mechanical or vacuum sweeping and water-sprinkling in on a daily basis, along with dust suppressants

Restrictions diesel generators (DG) sets across all sectors in the NCR

Push to public transport through additional fleet and frequency

Resident Welfare Associations to provide electric heaters to guards, staff to avoid open open fires for heat during winter

No inter-state buses other than EVs, CNG, BS-VI diesel, to enter Delhi; this excludes those with All India Tourist Permit

Since these are in Stage 2 now, the CAQM decided to stick to the original thresholds, meaning Stage 3 and 4 measures to be invoked at 400 and 450 AQI, respectively.

Experts have criticised the overall approach, calling it passive.

“The aim should have been to – based on forecasts – preventing AQI from touching 350,” Sunil Dahiya, founder and lead analyst at Envirocatalsysts, told HT.

Dipankar Saha, former head of CPCB’s air laboratory, said that by the time the AQI becomes “severe”, residents have already faced high exposure to particulate matter and gases like ozone.

Forecast predicts the air quality is "very likely" to reach the 'severe' category on Tuesday, November 9.

What GRAP stages mean

GRAP Stage 1 comes in at 'poor' air quality, when the AQI ranges between 201 and 300. Restrictions include banning operations at unregistered construction sites, prohibition of open fires, sweeping and sprinkling on roads. In Delhi NCR, Stage 1 was imposed on October 14.

GRAP Stage 2, in force after first being imposed October 19, focuses on discouraging private vehicle use, and enhancing cleaning. Parking fees are increased to deter private transport — the municipal authorities in New Delhi have already doubled fees.

Entry of polluting buses from neighbouring states into Delhi is restricted. Citizens are also advised to use public transport and carpool. The Delhi government has also changed office working hours to stagger traffic pressure.

At GRAP 3, restrictions would become much harsher.

There would be a strict ban on all older four-wheelers (BS-III for petrol and BS-IV for diesel) in Delhi-NCR. Restrictions would also be imposed on Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and specific non-Delhi registered Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), except those carrying essential goods. People would be advised to work from home if possible.

At GRAP Stage 4, 'severe plus', with a CAQM threshold of AQI above 450, entry of trucks into Delhi is stopped (except essential commodities and clean fuel trucks).

Strict bans are enforced on Delhi-registered diesel-operated BS-IV and below Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs). State governments may consider imposing additional emergency measures, such as the odd-even rationing scheme for vehicles as per registration numbers. Governments may decide to allow public, municipal, and private offices to function at 50% strength, encouraging maximum work-from-home. Schools for Classes 6 and above would also be asked to shift to a hybrid mode.