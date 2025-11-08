Curbs on vehicles, staggered timings: What's allowed, what's not as Delhi sees 'very poor' AQI

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi has largely remained in the ‘very poor category’ over the past week, with the government introducing anti-pollution measures to address the deteriorating condition. As of 3 pm on Saturday, Bawana in Delhi had the worst AQI reading at 410.(HT Archive)

The AQI in the national capital on Saturday morning was in the ‘very poor’ category, with the Delhi's overall air quality index reading at 355 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As of 3 pm on Saturday, Bawana in Delhi had the worst AQI reading at 410, while Dwarka saw relatively clean air, with the air quality at 201. Owing to the consistently poor air quality in the Capital, the government has taken some measures to tackle the pollution.

Ban on entry of non-Delhi BS-III goods vehicles

The entry of all non-Delhi-registered BS-III and below-standard commercial goods vehicles into Delhi has been banned starting November 1, as ordered by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

BS refers to Bharat Stage emission standards – the current one being BS-VI or BS-6 – which are government-mandated regulations in India to control emissions from vehicles. The standards imply the maximum amount of pollutants an engine can emit.

The Commission, in a statement, said the move was aimed at reducing vehicular emissions, and addressing the air quality in the Capital and nearby regions.

According to the order, non-Delhi-registered Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) not meeting BS-IV standards will not be allowed to enter Delhi.

Change in Delhi govt working hours

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the working hours of the offices of the Delhi government and the Delhi Municipal Corporation were being changed as a precautionary measure.

This has been done to ensure that the pressure of vehicles on the Capital's roads does not increase all at once and is evenly distributed, according to a release.

At present, the timing for Delhi government offices is between 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM, while the Delhi Municipal Corporation operates from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM. Only a hal-an-hour gap results in heavy traffic and congestion during both morning and evening. CM Gupta said a greater gap between the opening and closing times would lead to decreased number of vehicles on the road.

Delhi CM urges use of carpool, public transport

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has also urged people to opt for carpooling and travel with others so as to reduce emissions from their vehciles. The chief minister has also recommended using public transport like metros more frequently.

Gupta has further appealed to private firms to give more preference to work-from-home arrangements given the poor air quality in the Capital.

Parking charges doubled

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation also ordered the doubling of parking fees at sites managed by the civic body across the New Delhi area. The order said that the parking fee “has been enhanced to double the existing fee till the revocation of Stage 2 of Grap.”

However, the order clarified that the hike would not be applicable to on-street parking or monthly pass holders. This hike has been imposed over the past two years in the Capital during the winter season. The revised parking rates now stand at ₹40 per hour for four-wheelers and ₹20 per hour for two-wheelers. The rates for buses stand at ₹300 per hour after the doubling of the fee.