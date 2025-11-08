Delhi government office hours changed amid alarming pollution. Check new timings

Amid air pollution concerns in the national capital, timings for Delhi government and the Delhi Municipal Corporation offices have been changed. Vehicles moves through a thick layer of smog, at ITO Yamuna Bridge in New Delhi, on Friday.(HT_PRINT)

Timings of both the offices will likely be staggered in the coming week to ensure that the traffic load is evenly distributed, thereby reducing pollution levels.

The opening and closing times of various departments of the Delhi government and MCD offices is just 30 minutes currently, which leads to heavy traffic and congestion both in the morning and evening.

The current timings are 9:30 am to 6:00 pm for Delhi government employees, and 9:00 am to 5:30 pm for Delhi Municipal Corporation employees.

These are new timings proposed for the winter season:

Delhi Government offices from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm

Delhi Municipal Corporation offices from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the staggered working hours on Friday amid a huge spike in pollution levels in the city. The new timings have been proposed for the winter season - from November 15, 2025 to February 15, 2026

The government said in a statement that the current 30-minute gap between Delhi government and MCD employees' office timings leads to heavy traffic congestion during peak hours, further deteriorating air quality.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)'s Sameer app on Friday showed 29 of the 38 monitoring stations in the city recording ‘very poor’ air, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassing the 300-mark.

According to news agency PTI, Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 322 as of 4 pm, placing the city in the ‘red zone’. PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant, with the transport sector expected to contribute about 15% to PM2.5 levels on Saturday and 14% on Sunday.

The situation is not any better in the NCR region too. While Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 314, Noida saw an AQI of 306, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has also warned the air quality in Delhi may remain in the ‘very poor’ category over the coming few days.