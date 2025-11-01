Ban on entry of BS-III goods vehicles from today in Delhi | Who's allowed, who isn't

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has banned the entry of all non-Delhi-registered BS-III and below-standard commercial goods vehicles into the national capital starting Saturday (November 1). The move aims to address the worsening air quality in Delhi and nearby regions. (PTI)

In a statement, the Commission said the decision is part of broader efforts to reduce vehicular emissions, which are among the main causes of the city’s severe air pollution during winter.

ALSO READ | Artificial rain in Delhi: Why cloud seeding trials have been put on hold BS refers to Bharat Stage emission standards, the current one being BS-VI or BS-6 - which are government-mandated regulations in India to control air pollution from vehicles. These standards imply the maximum amount of pollutants an engine can emit and become stricter with each new iteration.

Which vehicles will be prohibited? The order says that all non-Delhi-registered Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) that do not meet BS-IV standards will not be allowed to enter Delhi.

According to the directive, BS-IV-compliant commercial goods vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi until October 31, 2026.

To enforce this rule, several teams from the Transport Department and Traffic Police will be deployed, officials told PTI. The Transport Department, along with the Traffic Police, has set up 23 teams for enforcement.

“There are 23 points from where 90 per cent of the vehicles enter Delhi. There are 23 teams that have been formed. These include traffic police personnel and the transport department's enforcement officers. They will be deployed at designated locations and will turn back vehicles not meeting norms,” the official told the news agency.

Among the 23 locations are the Kundli border, Rajokri border, Tikri border, Aya Nagar border, Kalindi Kunj border, Auchandi, Mandoli, Kapashera, and Bajghera Toll/Dwarka Expressway.

Each team will be supervised by an inspector-level officer. According to the official, an estimated 50,000 to 70,000 vehicles in the region do not meet BS-IV standards.

ALSO READ | Delhi winter unsuitable for cloud seeding, reveals study amid pollution woes No restrictions on these vehicles The CAQM’s order also said that there will be no restrictions on the entry of commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi, and those running on CNG, LNG, or electricity.

Further, BS-VI-compliant petrol and diesel vehicles have also been allowed to enter without any restrictions throughout the year.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality saw a slight improvement on Friday morning but continued to remain in the “poor” category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an AQI of 268, categorised as ‘poor’, at 8 am on Friday.