Experts weigh in on the hidden health impact of Delhi air pollution, beyond lungs: Skin, hair, bones, and even fertility

Every winter, as a dense grey haze blankets Delhi, the familiar conversations around pollution return. But the crisis today goes far beyond coughing fits and watery eyes - it’s silently disrupting deeper aspects of health, from hormonal balance and fertility to skin, hair, and even bone strength. Doctors across specialities are reporting a steady surge in pollution-related ailments among Delhiites. Experts advise reducing exposure and wearing masks as temporary solutions to protect yourself from pollution.(Hindustan Times)

HT Lifestyle spoke to three specialists for their insights on how Delhi’s toxic air is taking a toll not just on the lungs but also on the skin, hair, fertility, and bone health. The experts include Dr Karuna Malhotra - founder, cosmetologist, and aesthetic physician at Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic, Rajouri Garden; Dr Shobha Gupta - medical director and IVF expert at Mother’s Lap IVF Centre, Pitampura; and Dr Akhilesh Rathi - director of joint replacement, orthopaedics, and sports injury at Sri Action Balaji Hospital, Paschim Vihar, and founder of Rathi Orthopaedic and Spine Clinic, Dwarka.

The impact of air pollution on skin and hair health.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

Skin and hair

As the body’s outermost barrier and first line of defence, the skin and hair bear the brunt of toxic air exposure - taking some of the harshest hits from Delhi’s rising pollution levels. Dr Malhotra explains, “Air pollution in Delhi is a cocktail of particulate matter, industrial chemicals, and toxins. These particles are so tiny that they penetrate the skin barrier, triggering inflammation, pigmentation, dullness, early wrinkles, and stubborn acne flare-ups.”

Pollution particles trigger the production of free radicals that break down collagen, causing the skin to age faster. The cosmetologist also highlights that dermatology clinics across the city are reporting a surge in cases of contact dermatitis and eczema during peak pollution months.

Hair is just as vulnerable - pollutants settle on the scalp, clog follicles, weaken the roots, and interfere with the natural hair growth cycle. Dr Malhotra points out, “Over the past few years, I’ve seen a sharp rise in brittle hair, excessive hair fall, and itchy, flaky scalp conditions every time pollution peaks.” She stresses the need for double cleansing and antioxidant-rich skincare routines during this season.

The impact of air pollution on fertility and reproductive health.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

Pregnant women and fertility

A growing yet often overlooked consequence of air pollution is its harmful impact on reproductive health - affecting fertility, hormonal balance, and even pregnancy outcomes. According to Dr Gupta, “Long-term exposure to toxic air increases oxidative stress in the body. This can disturb hormonal function in women, reduce egg quality, and in pregnant women, raise the risk of complications such as low-birth-weight babies and preterm deliveries.”

The gynaecologist explains that microscopic pollutants can enter the bloodstream and even cross the placental barrier. Expecting mothers with pre-existing respiratory conditions often experience heightened breathlessness, fatigue, and disrupted sleep during periods of severe pollution.

Men aren’t spared either - they are affected equally. Prolonged exposure to air pollution can drastically plummet sperm count and motility. Dr Gupta notes, “Among couples trying to conceive, we are increasingly seeing pollution-linked decreases in sperm health. This is now an emerging factor in infertility, especially in urban settings like Delhi.”

The impact of air pollution on bone and joint health.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

Bone health

While the effects of pollution on the skin and lungs are well recognised, its impact on bone health remains surprisingly underreported. According to Dr Rathi, “Air pollution interferes with how the body processes calcium and Vitamin D. Because people avoid going outdoors and sunlight is blocked by smog, Vitamin D deficiency becomes almost universal in winters.”

The orthopaedician points out that vitamin D deficiency weakens bones, raises the risk of fractures, and exacerbates conditions like osteoporosis. Moreover, pollutants can indirectly trigger inflammation in the body, intensifying joint pain - particularly among older adults.

Dr Rathi adds, “Many patients complain of stiffness, knee pain, and chronic fatigue during the pollution season. These are not just age-related changes; pollution is a key contributing factor.”

Experts advise following these steps to protect yourself from pollution, until a more sustainable solution is reached.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

A call for awareness and collective action

Dr Malhotra notes, “Pollution may be external, but its impact is deeply internal. Awareness and proactive care can prevent long-term damage.” While masks, air purifiers, and lifestyle tweaks can provide short-term relief, experts emphasise that meaningful change requires systemic, long-term solutions. Until then, individuals must take proactive steps to safeguard their health. Doctors recommend adopting antioxidant-rich diets, using air purifiers indoors, following regular detoxifying skincare routines, supplementing with vitamin D and omega-3s, and avoiding outdoor activities during peak smog hours.

Delhi’s pollution crisis has evolved from an environmental concern into a full-blown public health emergency. Toxic air is silently damaging everything from skin and hair to hormonal balance, fertility, and bone strength. What makes it even more alarming is its invisibility - few connect everyday issues like fatigue, joint pain, or hair fall to pollution. As the city battles its annual smog surge, experts urge citizens to protect themselves while pushing for systemic change - because clean air isn’t a privilege, it’s a fundamental right.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.